Nineteen cows were killed when a cattle truck overturned on Interstate 75 in Sumter County on Thursday morning.

The semi was heading north at 8:22 a.m. near Mile Marker 327 when the driver, 59-year-old Jay Mallard Lanier from Plant City, allowed the truck’s front end to hit a guardrail and made it loud an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol upset.

This livestock truck overturned on Thursday morning at Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

The driver fell asleep at the wheel and was charged with negligent driving, the report said.

Eighty-three cows were carried in the trailer.

Due to the crash, some lanes of the I-75 were closed to the north and south. All lanes were reopened at 4 p.m.

The truck belongs to JR or Doyle Saul from Williston.