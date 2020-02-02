Advertisement

The cabinet had decided last year to appoint Emiratis to the administrative boards of government agencies under the age of 30.



More than 30 young people have been appointed directors on the boards of various federal agencies in the UAE “to prepare them for various positions in national work”.

Advertisement

HRH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai, announced the appointment of 33 young men and women when he chaired a UAE cabinet meeting in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The youngest board member is an 18 year old girl and the oldest 30 year old. The term of office for each member is two to three years. You get the same privileges as other board members. They receive extensive training in government work.

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated the young people and said: “You have our full support and your responsibility begins today. Young people are the pillars of the present and the creators of the future. I trust that our young people develop services and their ideas to improve the position of the country shares globally.

“We want to accelerate the journey of youth to reach a higher level of excellence. In the next phase, they will lead the journey of the goodness of the UAE.”

The cabinet decided last year to appoint Emiratis under the age of 30 to the boards of government agencies and companies to ensure that their voice and views are part of government work.

[email protected]

Staff reporter

Advertisement