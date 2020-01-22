advertisement

Delegates from Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigate a deadly wreck along the North Freeway on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Delegates from Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigate a deadly wreck along the North Freeway on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Photo: OnScene.TV

Delegates from Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigate a deadly wreck along the North Freeway on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

Delegates from Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigate a deadly wreck along the North Freeway on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

Photo: OnScene.TV

advertisement

18-wheel driver ejected, killed after running away from North Freeway

Several southern main strips of the North Freeway at Richey Road were reopened on Wednesday morning after a deadly 18-wheel wreck at night.

The driver of the large rig was in the main lanes of Interstate 45 at around 4 o’clock in the morning when he left the roadway and bumped into a tree that split his cabin, police said. The man, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown out of the rig and was declared dead shortly afterwards, the police said.

MORE FROM JAY R. JORDAN: Burglar suspect killed after jumping from fleeing U-Haul truck in North Houston

While researchers determine what happened, crews are working on cleaning up the crash, which can cause traffic disruptions for incoming commuters in the coming hours. From 7:30 am, all main strips were reopened to the south after having been close to each other for hours, but all the alleys on the south façade were still closed.

The trailer carried empty beer cans, the police said. What caused the crash remains under investigation.

Jay R. Jordan covers the latest news in the Houston area. Read it on our latest news site, Chron.com, and our subscriber site, HoustonChronicle.com | Follow him on Twitter at @JayRJordan | Email him at jay.jordan@chron.com

STAY INFORMATION: Sign up to receive the latest news delivered here to your e-mail address.

advertisement