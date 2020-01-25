18 killed, more than 500 injured in the earthquake of Turkey with a force of 6.8 - News

advertisement

The powerful earthquake shocked the province of Elazig, about 750 km east of the capital Ankara.



An earthquake of 6.8 on Friday, January 24, killing at least 18 people and injuring more than 500 others.

advertisement

The powerful earthquake shocked the province of Elazig, about 750 km east of the capital Ankara. It took place at 8:55 pm. local time (1755 GMT) at the epicenter, the city of Sivrice, according to the Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute at Bogazici University, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the dead included 13 people in Elazig and five others in the neighboring province of Malatya.

More than 500 people were injured, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said rescue operations are underway to search for about 30 people from the ruins of collapsed or damaged buildings.

Witnesses told the NTV broadcaster that the powerful earthquake lasted 10 to 12 seconds and was “very strong”.

“We have a very difficult night ahead,” one witness said, adding the local temperature to at least five degrees Celsius.

Dozens of aftershocks have been followed. With a focus on a depth of 5 km, the quake was felt in a wide range of areas, including four nearby provinces.

advertisement