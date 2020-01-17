17-year-old Xavier Johnson was charged with murdering a foster mother. The man was found in a travel bag in Philadelphia

advertisement

PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia police arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the murders of his foster mother and a man found dead in a duffel bag.

Xavier Johnson was charged with stabbing 64-year-old Renee Gilyard and killing 20-year-old Jimmy Mao, who was “brutally tortured and murdered” by police.

Gilyard’s body was discovered Wednesday in the bathtub at her Philadelphia home with multiple stab wounds. Gilyard was also the mother of a Philadelphia police officer.

The police said the contents of her purse had been thrown away and her SUV had disappeared.

The SUV was later found when it crashed into a tree and caught fire in West Philadelphia. Inside the SUV were four teenagers, including Johnson. He had been taken care of only three days earlier.

Johnson is also charged with the death of 20-year-old Jimmy Mao, who was previously in the same nursing home. Police said Mao’s family has received ransom texts since he disappeared.

Mao’s remains were found Wednesday evening in a duffel bag that was thrown down a hill into a side street. It was not clear when Mao was killed.

Seventeen-year-old Jacob Merritt-Richburg, who is known to Mao by police, was also reported missing. It is not clear whether Johnson is related to Merritt-Richburg’s disappearance.

Police said Johnson has five arrests.

