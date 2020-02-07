CINCINNATI (AP) – Manager David Bell hears the buzz in the city. Reds fans, who haven’t had much to cheer for six years, ponder not only about returning to victory, but also about a place in the post-2020 season.

A $ 165 million buying spree changed everything.

Cincinnati was one of the biggest players in the off-season, revising its daily lineup with the two largest free agent deals in club history. Mike Moustakas, Nick Castellanos, Wade Miley, Shogo Akiyama and Pedro Strop were brought on board to end a series of six losses.

When fans fill Great American Ball Park at the season opener against rival St. Louis Cardinals on March 26, they expect nothing less than the start of a run for the NL Central title.

“There is real excitement,” said Bell. “Realistically, our fans expect a championship. It’s a big challenge. We still have a lot of work to do to prepare and get ready.”

“But being in a position where the expectations of a championship are no less – that’s where you want to be.”

Bell’s job is to bring all the pieces together during spring training, which begins with the first pitcher and catcher training on February 15th in Goodyear, Arizona. After years of hoping to break even again, the bar was raised significantly.

“I want to improve this team a bit and get into the postseason,” said Moustakas, who played the playoffs with Milwaukee. “The most addictive thing ever is postseason baseball.”

The offensive ended in last season’s runs and prompted the Reds to play all-in at the Free Agency. Moustakas takes over the second base and Akiyama and Castellanos are presented in a revised outfield.

Akiyama became a free agent after his ninth season with the Seibu Lions in the Japanese Pacific League, where he was a top defensive center fielder and five-time all-star. He set a Nippon Professional baseball season record in 2015 with 216 hits. If he can quickly adapt to the new league, he will give the Reds the top hitter of the lineup they urgently needed.

The rotation figures are again a strong point, led by all-stars Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray. Miley adds a left-hander to a group of Trevor Bauer and Anthony DeSclafani.

The left side of the infield is checked. Freddy Galvis takes over at Shortstop, where Jose Iglesias had a sensational season last year. Eugenio Suarez, the third All-Star base player, injured his right shoulder in January and had to be operated on, so its availability for the start of the season was uncertain.

Bell makes his most viewed decisions in the outfield, where, alongside Castellanos and Akiyami, returning midfielder Nick Senzel, Aristides Aquino, Jesse Winker and Phillip Ervin will also be starting. Aquino made a record debut in the off-season, but plummeted in September as the pitchers got used to his unorthodox style of striking.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.