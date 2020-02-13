Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins have built a beautiful – and absolutely delightful – family. The children, who have been married since 2012, are now parents of three precious daughters.

Rhett and Lauren welcomed their two older daughters Willa Gray and Ada James in 2017 within a few months. Willa, who adopted her parents from Uganda, Africa, officially became part of the Akins family in May this year, while Lauren gave birth to Ada, the couple’s first biological daughter, in August.

In 2020, the couple expanded their family of four to a group of five: Lennon Love arrived on February 10, just before Valentine’s Day. Both her parents and sisters were enthusiastic from the start. Rhett and Lauren are also not afraid to share their family life with fans. Just read a few of the many (many) times that made us “Aww!”

When they greeted Lennon Love:

When they all went to the CMA Awards:

When they shared some great news:

When they went to the cinema:

If they snuggled into matching PJs:

If you did family training:

When they found new (animal) friends:

When they starred in Dad’s music video:

When they all became patriotic:

When they went all-in for Halloween:

If you put your rabbit ears on:

When they went fishing:

When they visited Sesame Street:

When they visited the most magical place on earth:

When Willa Gray met Ada James:

When they supported St. Jude:

These country stars welcomed all babies in 2019: