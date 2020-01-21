16 bands Your favorite rock stars were already there before they became famous - Kerrang!

advertisement

Before he conquered the world with Linkin Park, the late Chester Bennington cut his musical teeth through the 90s with Arizonan grunge rockers Gray Daze. When that band – which was planning a reunion before the death of Chester – dropped the single “What’s In The Eye” and prepared the release of a full tribute LP, we started thinking about the unannounced early work from so many other rock stars.

Ranging from the ridiculous to the sublime, it is safe to say that not all of these forgotten outfits are screaming for the reunion treatment, but just like a formative annual photo album, there is a lot of fun to revisit the dodgy hairstyles, questionable fashion and , uh, interesting creative decisions are shown by these uncut gems.

Furthermore it gives us an extra appreciation for the completed articles, also …

Eddie Vedder, Bad Radio

Before he was in front of Pearl Jam, Eddie Vedder was already a musical obsession. He answered an advertisement in the San Diego Reader for a band looking for a new singer with an Atlantic City demo band cover by Bruce Springsteen, he was quickly recruited as frontman for the New Wave collective Bad Radio. He drove them in an unexpected direction of funkrock and released two tapes in their company, Tower Records Demo and What The Funk. However, Eddie’s relentless work ethic and gluttonous hunger for success were incompatible with his band members, which led to disagreements before he finally left in February 1990.

Maynard James Keenan, Texa.N.S. / Children of the anachronistic dynasty

Maynard James Keenan, who now flutters between Tool, A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, has never been a singer to stay inactive for too long. A semi-acronym for Tex And The Anti-Nazi Squad, TEXA.N.S marked his earliest trip to music, with two songs from 1986 recently posted online. One contained Maynard on bass (Tweeked & In God God We Trust), while his vocals appeared on another, Who Leads You. He continued in the chaotic funky direction with Children Of The Anachronistic Dynasty on the fingernails of 1986 and the dog house of 1987.

Brent Hinds & Troy Sanders, Four Hour Fogger

While Brann Dailor and Bill Kelliher spent most of the 90s trading with Lethargy and Today Is The Day, the other half of Mastodon – guitarist Brent Hinds and bassist Troy Sanders – were busy in the Atlantan underground, which experimental brand of sludgy noise-rock / grindcore and famous for raw live shows with the early project Four Hour Fogger. Their only LP Dollars For Red Books was released in 1999 in 1999, just before the band split.

Richard Z. Kruspe, Orgasm Death Gimmick

Before he caught fire with the German industrial colossus Rammstein, guitarist Richard Z. Kruspe (then acting as “Sven” Kruspe) tore the East Berlin underground with provocative experimental collective Orgasm Death Gimmick. They combine elements of metal, jazz, grunge, reggae and funk and were primarily a live band, but recorded three nameless demo tapes between their formation in May 1991 and dissolution in 1993.

Zack de La Rocha, Inside Out

True story: Rage Against The Machine took its name from a song from Zack’s previous band, Orange County hardcore punks Inside Out, which he fronted from 1988 until their dissolution in 1991. After releasing a single 7 ”EP – 1990’s No Spiritual Surrendur – copies of the band’s demos and live shows have been shared online for a number of years, with two live sets from the early 1990s within the last couple.

Tom Morello, lock-up

While Zack was busy with Inside Out, his future six-string co-conspirator in metallers was Lock Up in Los Angeles. Compared to the non-commercial, neo-socialist, multi-ethnic rap metal of Rage Against The Machine, Morello has noted that Lock Up was a band that tried to do exactly what the A&R guys, managers, and record companies wanted. After the release of the 1989 LP Something Bitchin ’This Way Comes, however, they were promptly dropped. The proof is indeed that you cannot be a genius for a road map.

Trent Reznor, exotic birds

The Ohio synth pop collective Exotic Birds, which was formed in 1983, shares scanty DNA with the final output of Trent Reznor via Nine Inch Nails, but the love of envelope pushing electronics was buried for anyone who cared enough to dig it out. Joining in 1985, on keyboards, programming and backing vocals, Trent contributed to the six-track L’oiseau EP of 1986 and the accompanying live dates, but with chieftain Andy Kubiszewski who had a tight creative grip, the band broke up in 1988.

Dave Grohl, Dain Bramage

In 1984, 15-year-old Dave Grohl saw himself as a guitarist rather than a stickman. After seeing him cut off behind the set, his bandmates in Washington, D.C. high school band Freak Baby (later renamed Mission Impossible) re-established their line-up and supported Fugazi and Troublefunk. With members who went to college, the band changed to Dain Bramage again (the name is derived from a Saturday Night Live skit). In the summer of 1986 they made their only album I Scream Not Coming Down, which was flooded with youthful exuberance. In March 1987, Dave’s dizzying rise would continue when he joined the local D.C. Legends Scream at only 17.

Bruce Dickinson, Samson

The then “Bruce Bruce”, the legendary Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson, started his career with the English NWOBHM wildmen Samson. Although Bruce completed three albums with the band – 1979’s Survivors, 1980’s Head On and 1981’s Shock Tactics – he discovered that they never met his strict standards. “In my naivety, I thought people in rock’n’roll bands were great artists,” he said, “and it was a huge shock to the system to realize that they weren’t, that they didn’t even strive to really to be. ”

William Duvall, Comes With The Fall

Although William DuVall seemed to appear from nowhere, as a tailor-made replacement for the late Layne Staley, when he first came on stage to Alice In Chains in 2006, he has been building up expertise with Atlantan rockers Comes With since 1999 The Fall. group launched three LPs – the untitled 2000 debut, 2001’s The Year Is One, 2007’s Beyond The Last Light – and even opened for AIC’s Jerry Cantrell during his solo tours in 2001 and 2002. Apparently, Jerry was not above talent that supports him.

Frank Iero, Pencey Prep

Frank Iero has been a fixture in the punk scene of New Jersey since he was 11 with outfits like Sector 12 and certainly had no experience before joining My Chemical Romance. However, it was as lead singer and guitarist for Belleville post-hardcore crew Pencey Prep, while he was a student at Rutgers University, that he made his first real mark. After signing with Eyeball Records and having released the 2001 (and only) debut album Heartbreak In Stereo, there was a lot of promise, but a lack of interest from the audience caused the members to separate in May 2002.

Ronnie James Dio, Vegas Kings

Before becoming a Rainbow / Black Sabbath front man and all-round metal legend, Ronnie James Dio was a high school student in Cortland, New York, still known as Ronald James Padavona. He started his first band, pop outfit Vegas Kings, in 1957, with himself on bass and trumpet, before quickly taking on vocal duties because no one else wanted the job. By changing their name to Ronnie & The Rumblers, then Ronnie & The Red Caps before they eventually became Ronnie Dio & The Prophets, the band actually had a decade of moderate success. However, in 1967 they were changed to the Electric Elves – later abbreviated to Elf – and metal history was written.

Courtney Love, Pagan Babies

Before Courtney Love became acquainted with Hole, he briefly stood in front of the short-lived new wave rock quintet Pagan Babies in the mid-1980s. While Hole would later re-record one of the band’s songs – Best Sunday Dress, for the 1998 single Celebrity Skin, it was only four years later that the rest of the band’s dreamy demo tape from 1985 popped up online. Allegedly they have only managed two live performances.

Lemmy, The Rockin ‘Vickers

Although his father was famous as a man of the canvas, Ian ‘Lemmy’ Kilmister’s tenure at The Rockin ’Vicars was not a blow to his old man. Lemmy has developed a love for rock’n’roll young and plays with low profile Manchester as The Rainmakers and The Motown Sect before moving north in 1965 to get guitar for the relatively professional ‘Vickers on the Blackpool Pier cabaret circuit. His time with the band would end in 1967 when he moved south to join the London set as a roadie for Jimi Hendrix before settling with psych rockers Sam Gopal and Hawkwind, and eventually setting up Motörhead.

Jordan Fish, worship

There was actually a real buzz around Reading-based synth rockers Worship before their bass player / programmer Jordan Fish jumped to Bring Me The Horizon to take on synths and background vocals on the crushing Sempiternal of the Sheffield metalcore giants. Although the singles of his former accusations such as Collateral, Distant Sirens and The Midnight Sun pulsed with goosebumps-sullen sonic grandeur, their exploits were aborted before they ever really started.

Corey Taylor, Smakdab

Recently rediscovered on the internet, the long-lost song Shadowed from Iowa’s now-metal hopeful Smakdab recently got a flurry of online listening. The reason? The guest singer of the song 1998 turned out to be none other than Slipknot and Stone Sour totem, Corey Taylor. Of course, Corey had started Stone Sour in 1992 and had his first show with Slipknot performed in 1997, but this recording shows a slightly different side of the early days of the motor-empowered.

