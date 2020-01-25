15 saints for adoption

advertisement

Although it is the official patron of adoptive families Willem van Rochester, a Scottish man from the 12th century who was murdered by his adopted son, there are a number of saints who had healthy adoptive relationships. These men and women can serve as intercessors for a beautiful and often difficult family situation.

St. Seraphia (d. 126) and St. Sabina (d. 127) had an unusual adoption relationship. Seraphia was raised by Christian parents. When they died, she felt called to dedicate herself to the Lord; she sold all her possessions and then sold herself into bondage to pagan Sabina to convert her mistress. Won by her slave, Sabina freed Seraphia and adopted her as a daughter. After Seraphia was tortured, Sabina buried her and was tortured the following year.

Wellcome Collection gallery | CC BY 4.0

Maria from Edessa (d. 371) was born into a noble family in Syria. She was orphaned at the age of 7 but was adopted by her uncle, the hermit St. Abraham Kidunaia (267-366). Mary has lived as anchors for 20 years. But when she fell into sin, she ran away and became a prostitute, convinced she wasn’t worthy of mercy. St. Abraham went looking for her and left his hermitage for the first time in 20 years because his little girl needed him. He paid to spend the night with Mary, then went to her room and fell to his knees and begged her in tears to come home. Because the love of her father showed her the love of the Father, Mary agreed and soon became a miracle worker, a testimony of God’s enormous grace.

St. Thomas More (1478-1535) is famous for his paternal love, his letters to his oldest daughter are among his most beautiful writings. But the lawyer tortured by King Henry VIII was also a stepfather and an adoptive father. When the wet nurse of his oldest child died shortly after weaning Margaret More and her own little girl, Margaret Giggs, the Mores adopted little Margaret Giggs. They had three more children before More’s first wife died. He married again shortly thereafter and raised his second wife’s daughter as his. When More was tortured in 1535, his adopted daughter, Margaret Giggs, was the only family member who witnessed his execution.

Blessed John and Magdalena Minami (1568-1603, 1560-1603) were a married Japanese couple from the Samurai class. They adopted John’s cousin St. Louis Minami (1596-1603) and together the family was tortured, John beheaded, and his wife and son crucified.

Rev. Pierre Toussaint (1766-1853) was born into slavery in Haiti, but was brought to New York City and later released. He became a hairdresser and, together with his wife, an important philanthropist in New York society. Although the couple had no biological children in their 40-year marriage, they adopted Pierre’s niece after her mother’s death, had many foster children, and bought the freedom of dozens of slaves.

Public domain

St. Mark Chong Ui Bae (1794-1866) lost his first wife early in their marriage and lived for many years as a widower before encountering the gospel and becoming a Catholic. After his conversion he married again. Unable to conceive, he and his second wife adopted her cousin. When the persecution broke out in Seoul, Ui-Bae helped others escape to safety, but was imprisoned and tortured.

St. John Yi Mun (1810-1840) was born into a noble Catholic family in Korea. When he became an orphan at the age of 5, a Catholic woman adopted him and eventually encouraged him to marry. After the death of his wife and two children, he spent his life serving the church, especially the missionary priests. He risked his life to bury those priests after they were tortured and himself imprisoned and killed.

P. Ceferino Jimenez Malla (1861-1936) was a Spanish Roma horse trader. Although he was married for 40 years, he and his wife could not get pregnant. When Ceferino was almost 50, they adopted Pepita, his wife’s niece. He punctured the girl; when she got married, the couple moved in with widow Ceferino, who later loved his grandchildren. He was tortured in the Spanish civil war because he refused to stop praying the rosary.

Zarateman | CC0

P. Eurosia Fabris (1866-1932) was a young woman when her neighbor died and left two little daughters behind. After six months of helping to care for the children, Eurosia felt called upon to adopt them, so she married their father, adopted the girls and had six more children with her husband and adopted three more. Unlike her remarkable prayer life, Eurosia’s life was only unusual in the amount of her children.

P. Luigi Beltrame Quattrocchi (1880-1951) was adopted at the age of 11 by a childless aunt and uncle. Although he remained close to his birth family, he took the surname of his adoptive parents and moved them to Rome. There he met the woman who would become his wife, P. Maria Quattrocchi (1884-1965). The two married and had four children, who lead a fairly normal life with remarkable loyalty.

