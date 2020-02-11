At least 15 children were hospitalized after receiving deworming pills at a state primary school in Amarnagar, Peddapalli city, on Tuesday.

The children complained of vomiting and abdominal pain after taking the tablets. The school authorities immediately transferred her to the government hospital, where they undergo treatment. Your children should be out of danger. Hospital staff said the students developed complications from side effects of the deworming tablets.

Girl dies

It should be remembered that Sahasra, a seven-year-old child, died on Monday in the temple town of Dharmapuri in the Jagtial district after consuming deworming pills. She got complications after taking the pill and died during treatment.

After the girl’s death, the Jagtial district authorities had instructed the medical brotherhood and school management to stop distributing the deworming tablets. Anganwadi centers, schools and colleges have been instructed not to administer the existing deworming pills, officials said.

