15 MySpace bands that you probably don't remember - Kerrang!

MySpace was a medium that helped launch the career of bands like Bring Me The Horizon, You Me At Six and Black Veil Brides. By giving artists a platform to share music and news and get in direct contact with their fans, it was a social media site that, if used properly, could significantly improve the fate of your band. But although some of the names related to the MySpace era of music have continued with bigger and better things, many acts had also been left behind. Here we look at 15 MySpace bands that you have probably forgotten in prosperity and adversity …

The academy is …

The Academy Is … are one of the more successful bands on this list. The debut album Almost Here from 2005 produced an emo classic in the form of a single Slow Down, while the last LP Fast Times of 2008 in Barrington High contained another hit, the sincere About A Girl. Despite that fame, the band split in 2011, and although rumors of reunions continue, no official reconciliation has taken place, except for some anniversary shows for Almost Here in 2015.

The almost

Formed by Underøath singer / drummer Aaron Gillespie, emo rockers offer The Almost an outlet for his less aggressive material, and they are still going strong in 2020, with the fourth LP Fear Caller through Fearless Records last year. However, it is their debut album, Southern Weather, that remains the band’s final album, with The Almost en route to Paramore’s legendary Riot! tour around the time of release. Despite a period of relative inactivity between 2015 and 2019, it seems that The Almost is still an active proposition.

Amber Pacific

The Possibility And The Promise, the debut album from Seattle’s Amber Pacific, remains a cult favorite in the scene. All tender sentiment and cathartic lamentation, it is a high point in the career that the band has never fully replicated, although the 2014 song when I found you, with Alex Gaskarth from All Time Low, came pretty close. The band is quieter nowadays, but played a handful of shows in 2019.

Anberlin

Floridians Anberlin, another low-key emo favorite, has some great songs, especially The Feel Good Drag, from 2005 LP Take Take Friendship Personal. It’s been six years since their last album, 2014’s Lowborn, but the band continues to tour, having played throughout the US in 2019. However, new music is not certain.

The audition

There was a period in the late nineties when Chicago boys The Audition threatened to become a very big problem, and although it never quite came out, the pop-punks still achieved some cool things like a band, especially on the Warped Tour and at Reading & Leeds, while touring with New Found Glory and You Me At Six. More recently, the band has been reunited for shows at Slam Dunk 2018, but apart from that, the news from the Audition camp is thin locally.

The taxi

Vegas power-pop band, The Cab, did pretty well on just two albums – 2008 Whisper War and 2011 Symphony Soldier – collaborating with Brendon Urie and Patrick Stump and playing Warped Tour and SXSW. However, the band has been relatively inactive since the release of EP Lock Me Up 2014, with singer Alexander De Leon focusing on other projects such as his alt-pop moniker Bohnes.

Cobra spaceship

It is undeniable that Cobra Starship of the alt-pop party has written a couple of stunners in their time; Good Girls Go Bad, Hot Mess and Guilty Pleasure are all annoyingly catchy (and very cheesy) scenester bops. The music of Cobra Starship was part of a wave of ‘neon’ emo bands, including Metro Station, Forever The Sickest Kids and The Summer Set, and was at its best unadulterated fun and in the worst case quite annoying. Yet they did some cool things before they broke up in 2015, including the release of music with Mac Miller and Icona Pop and playing together with Fall Out Boy and Thirty Seconds To Mars.

From fall to ashes

A hardcore band from the nineties formed from Long Island, From Autumn To Ashes became known through the second album The Fiction We Live, with the most famous song of the band, The After Dinner Payback. From Autumn To Ashes’ songs were filled with an abrasive fear that made them a much-loved band in the screamo scene, and although they have generally been quiet in recent years, their Facebook page teased the prospect of activity in 2020, and the band plays at Alabama’s Furnace Fest in September.

Matchbook Romance

Matchbook Romance, known for the quirky 2006 song Monsters, has only two albums – 2003 debut Stories And Alibis and the follow-up voices – to their name. It is their previous material that fans are most dear, however, the sincere brand emo of the people of New York that has won them many fans in the underground scene. Given that their social media have been inactive since mid-2018, it seems unlikely that Matchbook Romance will be able to achieve anything soon.

Subway station

They recently announced a comeback for a rather subdued reaction, but in 2007 the subway station of the power pop suppliers was indeed a pretty big problem. Their self-titled debut was a hit in the emo world that produced fan favorites like Kelsey and Control, but the big crossover hit was Shake It, a super-catchy pop-rock smash that hit over 100 million streams on Spotify . It is unlikely that they will ever reach those heights again, but despite the fact that the neon era of emo is well over, singer Trace Cyrus has confirmed that new songs are in the making.

The red jumpsuit device

Debut Don’t You Fake It from 2006 produced some monster hits for Floridian emo band The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus. Face Down and Your Guardian Angel were some of the biggest songs from the emo scene from the mid-nineties. The first had nearly 170 million Spotify games. The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus also looks set for a busy 2020, with dates scheduled for the US and Australia and the promise of new music will follow.

Saosin

The untitled debut of Saosin remains loved by many to this day. A more mature and experimental band than many associated with the MySpace emoscene, the Californians had more in common with Chiodos, Senses Fail and Silverstein than with the more pop-leaning bands of emo. After a gap of seven years between albums, Saosin’s most recent LP, The The Shadow, disappeared in 2016, but it remains to be seen whether new music will be released.

Say something

A band based in Los Angeles that was the passion project of founder Max Bemis, the most important release of Say Anything was debut LP … Is A Real Boy, a theatrical emo album with an intriguing story about artistic struggle. More recently, the band released their Oliver Appropriate album last year. However, it seems that this may be the last thing we hear from Say Anything, front man Bemis who releases a statement via the band’s website regarding the release of the record stating that he is distancing himself from music for health reasons.

Secondhand serenade

Feels, feels and feels more – Secondhand Serenade’s album A Twist In The Story from 2009 had emos worldwide sob in their pillows thanks to the broken lamentations about lost love. The solo project of the American musician John Veseley, Secondhand Serenade, released the new single Not Enough in mid-2019, while Veseley also toured the States extensively last year. Despite recent activities, it is still those emo classics that Secondhand Serenade will always be best known for.

VersaEmerge

Once a popular pop-rock proposal, VersaEmerge never quite succeeded. Their only album, Fixed At Zero, was a good example of their obvious skills, but line-up instability and their departure from the Fueled By Ramen label rocked the band, and despite a rebrand like VERSA they never have their early potential really delivered. Singer Sierra Kay Kusterbeck released a solo single last year, I’m Too Much, under the name Bad Daughter.

Posted on January 22, 2020, 4:00 PM

