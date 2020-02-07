Dickens was sometimes known as “The Great Magician” because he conjured up great stories and characters

Notes on Charles Dickens’ secret gin store; Memories of the time he was on a mountain with another famous author – and his regret for marriage – are contained in 144 handwritten letters that the Charles Dickens Museum in central London acquired from a private collection in the United States.

Gin punch, Dickens wrote to a housekeeper, should be on ice all evening just for myself or for Mr. Lemon. Mark Lemon was the editor of Punch Magazine, of which Dickens was a member of the “Brotherhood”.

A letter written by Dickens in September 1857, recalling a mountain with another famous author. For a larger view click on the picture

In a letter dated September 9, 1857, Dickens writes about an untrustworthy guide during a tour of Cumberland:

(He) could hike where he would, but we would follow a watercourse that we illuminated … This required amazing gymnastics. At which appearances (Wilkie) Collins fell with a sprained ankle in the said watercourse and the large ligament on the foot and leg is swollen, I don’t know how big …

A gold pen and pencil with a case, once by Dickens

In an unpublished letter from November 1843, Dickens – who wrote about 15 novels and countless other works – speaks of his relentless schedule and says of A Christmas Carol:

I have worked through the Christmas book halfway and rest two days before going to Chuzzlewit – that is, if I can call it a rest, that means in front of me. I ran a lot yesterday. Today I go on horseback for half an hour.

In another letter written in Lausanne in September 1846, Dickens wrote: “I have been copying my head since ten o’clock.”

Charles Dickens describes his fear of writing Little Nell’s death. click to enlarge

Other letters deal with the characters in his books. Dickens describes his vision for an illustration for The Old Curiosity Shop and mentions to illustrator George Cattermole: “I break my heart for this story and can’t bear to end it.”

Little Nell was clearly inspired by Dickens’ sister-in-law Mary Hogarth, who died at the age of 17. Another object acquired is a heart-shaped medallion with a strand of Dickens hair.

Mary Hogarth’s heart-shaped locket with a strand of Dickens hair.

Dickens is less favorable to his wife in his correspondence; In a letter to his lover’s mother, Ellen Ternan, Dickens explains: “When I was young, I made a miserable mistake, that’s all.”

A sketch by Dickens of Lawrence in chalk and pastel, around 1837 – formerly thought to be lost

“Fagin In The Condemned Cell” by George Cruikshank, in pen, pencil and wash

Thanks to various grants, the museum has acquired a total of 300 objects, including a portrait of Dickens by Samuel Laurence (previously thought to be lost); Bill of materials for stage productions of Dickens novels; a golden writing instrument that is also suitable as a ballpoint pen and pencil; and original watercolors by Oliver Twist and Fagin by illustrator George Cruikshank.

A playbill for the Christmas story The Cricket On The Hearth, 1846

The exciting new collection will be cataloged and preserved before being put online and stored in the offices of Dickens’ London house on Doughty Street – also known as the Charles Dickens Museum – for the next two years.