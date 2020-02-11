Around 130 people were out and about on the fishing trawler trying to cross the Bay of Bengal.



At least 14 people drowned and dozens more were not reported after a boat with Rohingya refugees sank off southern Bangladesh early Tuesday.

Around 130 people were packed on the fish trawler, who was trying to get to Malaysia via the Bay of Bengal, the spokesman for the coast guard, Hamidul Islam, told the AFP. Seventy of them had been saved.

Many of the more than 700,000 Rohingya who fled Myanmar in 2017 after a military crackdown have attempted to leave crowded refugee camps in the Cox Bazar district of Bangladesh by boat to Malaysia.

Islam said the boat was one of two ships that made the dangerous journey.

“We found a capsized boat. All came mainly from the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar. We have not yet found a sign of the second boat. We will continue to operate,” said Islam.

“So far we have recovered 14 bodies and 70 people,” Coast Guard commander Naim ul Haq told AFP, adding that Navy and Coast Guard boats had been looking near St. Martin Island.

“They were attracted by human traffickers,” said Border Guard Commander Faisal Hasan Khan.

Malaysia is the preferred destination of the Rohingya and has a substantial Rohingya diaspora.

Thousands have tried to reach other countries in Southeast Asia because the camps have few opportunities for work and education.

Since last year, law enforcement officials in Bangladesh have picked up over 500 Rohingya from coastal villages and boats while waiting to board boats.

At least seven suspected human traffickers were shot in clashes with the police in 2019.

Trafficking in human beings often increases from November to March, when the sea is the safest for the small fish trawlers used on the risky trips.

The latest wave of Rohingya refugees from the state of Rakhine in Myanmar joined around 300,000 people who had already fled to camps in Bangladesh.

An estimated 25,000 Rohingya left Bangladesh and Myanmar on ships in 2015 to travel to Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. Hundreds drowned as overloaded boats sank.