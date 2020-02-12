Thursday February 13th

The Mendocino College Art Gallery presents: Reception “Everyday People” by the artist Manuel Fernando Rios on Thursday, February 13th from 4 to 6 p.m. at 1000 Hensley Creek Road. Free event. 707-468-3207 or by email to [email protected]

Film screening of the Willits Library: “Out of the Ashes” on Thursday, February 13th from 4.30pm to 6.30pm at 390 E. Commercial St. Free event.

Willits Community Theater presents: “Doubt” on Thursday, February 13th at 7:30 p.m. at 37 W. Van Lane. Tickets cost $ 20 and are available at Mazahar, 38 S. Main St .; brownpaper tickets or by telephone at 1-800-838-3006.

Shanachie Pub presents: Johnny Young on Thursday, February 13, at 8 p.m. at 50 S. Main St., Willits. No coverage fee. 459-9194.

Friday February 14th

Ukiah Library presents: Valentine’s Day celebration on Friday, February 14 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 105 N. Main St. Free event. 463-4490.

Rivino Estate Vineyards and Winery presents: Easy Street on Friday, February 14th from 4pm to 7pm at 4101 Rivino Ranch Road. Free event. 293-4262.

Art talk presented in the Art Center: Charlemagne and the Carolingian Renaissance on Friday, February 14th at 6:30 p.m. at 71 E. Commercial St., Willits. Free event. 459-1726.

Little Lake Grange presents: Tommy Castro and The Painkillers on Friday, February 14th at 7:30 p.m. at 291 School St., Willits. The doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $ 30 and are available from Ukiah Co-op, Willits Moon Lady, the Mendocino Book Company, and eventbrite.

Willits Community Theater presents: “Doubt” on Friday, February 14th at 7:30 p.m. at 37 W. Van Lane. Tickets cost $ 20 and are available at Mazahar, 38 S. Main St .; brownpaper tickets or by telephone at 1-800-838-3006.

Comedy Alley presents: Kevin Camia, Justin Lockwood, Merrill Davis and Steve educated on February 14th at 8:30 p.m., doors open at 8:00 p.m. At the Ukiah Conference Center, 200 S. School St., single tickets are $ 30, $ 50 for couples. A table for six to eight people contains a bottle of wine or soap bubbles with a plate of chocolate strawberries. Must be 21 or older. Further information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/1471094179695670/

Saturday February 15th

Ukiah Farmers Market: Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on School Street between Clay and Stephenson Streets. There will be a range of seasonal fresh greens, fruits, cheese, honey, local ranch meat, ready meals, and more. Accepts EBT – with a suitable program – and WIC. Live music every week.

8th annual Parducci Wine Cellars Valentine’s Day celebration: Love uncorked at 501 Parducci Road on Saturday, February 15th from 11 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. $ 15 per person. Only from the age of 21. 467-3480.

Grace Hudson Museum presents: Harry Fonseca’s life and art with Brian Bibby on Saturday February 15th at 2pm. at 431 S. Main St. The general admission fee is $ 4; $ 10 for families, $ 3 for students and seniors. 467-2836.

Mendocino County Art Association: Meet the artists Esther Siegel and Spencer Brewer on Saturday, February 15th from 1pm to 3pm. Free event. For location and more information, call 380-7396.

Ukiah Library presents: Virtual Reality Day on Saturday, February 15th from 1pm to 2.30pm at 105 N. Main St. Free event. 463-4490.

Gallery Route One exhibition presents: Becca Barollis Out of Hand, Eric Kunsmans You are … will and give Dane Singh’s monsters and nightmares on Saturday February 15th from 3pm to 5pm. at 11101 Highway One, Station Point Reyes. The artist talks take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Free event.

The Ukiah Valley Fish and Wildlife Club: 21st Annual Wild Feed on Saturday, February 15th, at 4 p.m. At the Ukiah Senior Center, 497 Leslie St. tickets are $ 25 for adults and $ 12.50 for children under 15. Wild boar, deer, salmon, lettuce, bread and desserts are served. Soft drinks, beer and wine are available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased from Mendocino Book Company, Pacific Outfitters, Creative Workshop Printing and Copies.

Live music from Redbud: On Saturday, February 15th from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at 920 N. State St. No coverage fee.

Hopland Tap: Vinyl night every Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at 13351 Highway 101. No coverage fee. (707) 510-9000.

Willits Community Theater presents: “Doubt” on Saturday, February 15th at 7:30 p.m. at 37 W. Van Lane. Tickets cost $ 20 and are available at Mazahar, 38 S. Main St .; brownpaper tickets or by telephone at 1-800-838-3006.

Shanachie Pub presents: Tim O’Neil on Saturday February 15th at 8pm at 50 S. Main St., Willits. No coverage fee. 459-9194.

Sunday February 16

Willits Community Theater presents: “Doubt” on Sunday, February 16 at 2 p.m. at 37 W. Van Lane. Tickets cost $ 20 and are available at Mazahar, 38 S. Main St .; brownpaper tickets or by telephone at 1-800-838-3006.

Black History Month Social: Sunday, February 16 at 5 p.m. at Little Lake Grange, 291 School St., Willits. Free event.

Tuesday February 18th

Peregrine Audubon presents: Marisela de Santa Anna’s update on the Little Lake Valley Mitigation Project on Tuesday, February 18 at 7 p.m. in the chambers of the Ukiah City Council.

Ukiah Brewing Company presents: Open Mic Night every Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. at 102 S. State St., Ukiah. No coverage fee. 467-9343.

Wednesday February 19th

Shanachie Pub: Open Mic Night every Wednesday at 8 p.m. at 50 S. Main St., Willits. Free event.