13 royal family fashion scandals

The royal family had a fair share of scandals. To be royal means that there are fashion rules that must be followed – some of which are more obvious than others. For example, it was a brave move when Princess Beatrice wore a fancy, fascinating hat for the wedding of William and Kate. However, when Meghan Markle caused a bit of a stir because she didn’t wear a name tag at an event and wore Wimbledon jeans, many Americans scratched their heads. Even Kate Middleton isn’t safe from a royal fashion scandal she discovered when she was wearing a controversial color for an event on the red carpet.

Some of the royal fashion scandals make the royal family seem more down to earth. When the Duchess of Sussex accidentally left the label on her dress, many people could sympathize. Fans love it when Middleton recycles a dress for a public outing or breaks the royal protocol, wearing wedges (which the Queen hates) instead of heels. Get 13 of the royal family’s most controversial outfits – from Pippa Middleton’s chic dress to Prince Harry’s bold costume.

Are you ready to clasp your pearls? Check out the top 13 Royal Fashion Faux Pas!

