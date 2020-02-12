Starset already released their third album Divisions in September and it was as cinematic and epic as one could hope. If you’re not familiar with the band, they specialize in cross-genre concept albums that deal with complex science fiction topics. Frontman Dustin Bates has a reputation for being a profound thinker. So we asked him 13 questions to see what he came up with.

Why should people listen to your new album, divisions?

“Because it kicks ass! It is a continuation of the film sound of our first two records, but has also developed into something new. In times of streaming, it doesn’t cost you much to check a new record. You don’t have to go to a record store and pay money. Take a few minutes to see if you love it. I think there is a good chance that a high percentage of people will dig it up. “

What did you want to be when you were a kid when you were a kid?

“An inventor or a scientist. When I was about ten years old, I read practically all of the biographies in the library and decided to do something that changed the world and made me notorious and immortal. “

What Happens When We Die?

“I don’t have enough hubris to answer that correctly. I would say there is a good chance that nothing will happen, but there is a small chance that the religions were correct. A very small chance, if not neglectable . “

Where was the best place you’ve ever been?

“There are so many. I love touring and seeing new places, so it’s hard for me to choose favorites. There are always different reasons for different places. Moscow – and Russia in general – was incredible. The fans were so incredible “They were devilish! I love Italy, but if I had to live in Europe it would be England, believe it or not.”

What’s the funniest rumor you’ve ever heard about yourself?

“That I went out with Avril Lavigne. Someone even took photoshopping photos that looked pretty good. Even my sister texted me and asked me about it. I played a little bit, it was pretty funny. “

What is your party trick?

“I think I’m lame. I don’t know if you can call it a trick, but it would be an issue ad nauseum until everyone gets bored. I’m interested in a lot of things and weed. Some It’s very popular at parties and at others you want me to shut up! “

What’s your worst habit

“It changes from time to time, but it currently spends too much time on social media. It becomes a mechanical habit and I have to force myself to move away from it.”

Have you ever seen a UFO?

“I saw strange lights in the sky, but I can’t say that it was a flying object. I perceived it as a UFO, but most likely not. I think there is an intelligent life out there, statistically, but it did Done here? Maybe in the past, but probably not in the present. I don’t think it would be so passive. We would know everything about it. “

What is the worst injury you have ever suffered?

“I cut my finger half off once, but I was very lucky with injuries on stage and things like that. However, I tend to jump back using my shin to get back on stage after jumping off. I seem to be in exactly the same place throughout the tour, so I always have a huge goose egg on my shin. ”

What was the worst job you ever had?

“I worked at McDonald’s for six months and was too good at it! When I was 16, I had to open the shop on Saturday at 3:30 am and on Sunday at 4:30 am. I worked ten hours in a shift and it was totally shitty. This is by far the best job of being in a rock band and going on tour when a bunch of fans say you’re great. you can’t beat it. “

Have you ever been in a fight

“Yes, but never from my own cause. It used to be a drunk friend. I thought it was right to stand up for your asshole friends when they started arguing. Until I decided it was stupid, I kept getting into a fist fight that I had nothing to do with. And I was kicked in the ass a lot. “

If your house was on fire, what would you save?

“My dog ​​Ernie, one hundred percent. He is a French bulldog and he is definitely the first one I would get involved with. “

If you could turn off the internet, would you do it?

“No, it definitely does more good than harm. The Internet enables us to always have facts, truths and knowledge at hand. We have a bit of a weird moment when none of that matters because people go against it with fake news and things like that, but I think that’s just a temporary speed boost. It ends numerous drunken debates at the bar with one finger. “

