Derry

0-10

–

0-6

Tipperary

Derry manager Rory Gallagher still sees room for improvement, even though his team was able to record the first league win of 2020 in difficult conditions at Celtic Park.

Tipperary’s Riain Quigley battles Derry’s Liam McGoldrick.

After Storm Ciara hit the northwest overnight, the pitch was only playable less than 90 minutes before the throw-in, with severe conditions underfoot and a Galeforce breeze that was not conducive to free-flowing football.

It was the cornerstone for a grumpy opening half when Tipperary was too defensive and failed to score with 13 players. Despite playing with the wind, they were 0: 4 to 0: 3 behind during the break.

After a 40-minute black card for Tipperarys John Meagher, Derry won 0: 8 to 0: 4, and Shane McGuigan contributed 0: 7 to his team’s result, six of which came from free games.

In the second half, which lasted four minutes, the bikes came out of the Tipperary challenge and brought the David Power team another black card and two red cards.

No sooner had Meagher returned from his train in the garbage can than Alan Campbell took his place after getting McGuigan back.

Tipperary midfielder Steven O’Brien opposed this decision and was promptly dismissed by Mayo referee Jerome Henry. Two minutes later it got worse when Daire Brennan responded to a challenge from Padaig McGrogan because he too saw red, which meant that Tip had dropped to 12 for a period and dealt with only 13 men.

However, Derry was worth the win, which boosted hopes for promotion. However, Gallagher believes there is still a lot to be done, especially when it comes to converting a higher percentage of opportunities

“It was good to get the win. We have been disappointed in the last two weeks not to win,” said the Derry manager.

“We felt the game wasn’t going to take place this morning and you could see the pitch improve. I felt we were by far the better team. Even in the first half, we have the game controlled against the very strong breeze. ” In the second half, we weren’t clinical enough.

“We should have ended the game 1:14 or 1:15. In the first half, we controlled the game, mastered our own kicks-outs and showed a lot of maturity.”

After Cork defeated Down, Dery is third with three points, two points behind second-placed Longford, who has not yet visited Celtic Park.

Goalscorer for Derry: N. Toner (0-1), S. McGuigan (0-7, 6f), N. Keenan (0-1), L. McGoldrick (0-1).

Goalscorer for Tipperary: C Sweeney (0-3, 3f), K O’Halloran (0-1, 1f), J Kennedy (0-2, 2f)

DERRY: O Lynch, C. McWilliams, B. Rogers, L. McGoldrick, S. Downey, P. McGrogan, N. Keenan, C. McFaul, C. McKaigue, E. Bradley (C. Bradley 63), P. Cassidy (A. Doherty 58), D. Tallon (C. McAtamney 73), B. Heron (B. Heron 72), S. McGuigan, N. Toner (D. Cassidy 70).

TIPPERARY: E Comerford, A Campbell, J Meagher, C O’Shaughnessy, E Moloney, R Kiely (J Nyland HT), D Brennan, S O’Brien, C Kennedy (A Moloney HT), K Fahey (T Fitzgerald 72) , J. Kennedy, B. Fox, L. Boland (R. Quigley HT), C. Sweeney, K. O’Halloran (C. Kenney 61).

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo)