A Leesburg driver and his passenger were detained on Tuesday after an accident involving a 12-year-old boy at a bus stop and a woman driving with them. She later reported that she was held against her will.

Christian Ames Messick and Mariano Keano Taclay

The sheriff’s deputies in Lake County responded to Thomas Boat Landing Road in Umatilla at around 7:40 a.m. after receiving reports of the crash. When they arrived, they found that the child Preston Sandoval from Leesburg had to suffer from his injuries.

A witness told a Florida Highway Patrol official that a 2015 silver Chevrolet Malibu, later to be driven by 19-year-old Christian Ames Messick, had a stop sign, left the road, and met Sandoval. The witness said that the boy was placed under the vehicle and the drug for a short distance before she ran away, a FHP report said, adding that Sandoval was flown to the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with serious injuries.

In the meantime, Lake County MPs began searching for the vehicle that had been discovered in Umatilla toward Paisley. It was soon abandoned at 42 Paisley County Road, a sheriff’s office said.

Lake County Sheriff’s MPs found this silver Chevy Malibu abandoned in Umatilla early Tuesday morning in Paisley. K-9 Zeus of the sheriff in Lake County

Several MPs and several K-9 units reacted and persecuted the suspects. Sgt. Yancy Issacs and his K-9 partner Zeus chased a motorhome whose owner said it should not be occupied. After Zeus announced his presence, Messick and 24-year-old Mariano Keano Taclay from Eustis left the motorhome.

A short time later a woman came out and it was soon found that she was being held against her will. She also told MPs that Messick and Taclay had dropped a bag of multiple firearms into a nearby lake, the sheriff’s office report said.

Both men were taken into custody and taken to Lake County prison. Messick was accused of leaving the scene of the accident with serious bodily harm and without a valid driver’s license. He and Taclay have also been charged with burglary and improper detention, with the possibility of further charges relating to the crash and the recovered firearms.

