12 songs you should hear before the 2020 Grammy Awards

At the Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26th) 2020, dozens of artists, producers, songwriters and other professionals from the music industry from all genres will get their money’s worth in front of like-minded people and an audience of fans who watch from home. The Grammys contain a handful of country music-specific categories, but if you stop browsing the list there, you’ll miss out on some well-known names in the list of nominees.

Numerous killer songs have been nominated in both these country categories and beyond – some of which, if you ask us, have been overlooked. Besides an Eric Church hit # 1 (“Some of It”) and other well-known pieces, there are these 12 pieces that deserve your attention. Below is a playlist you must listen to before the 2020 Grammy Awards.

“I don’t remember (in front of you)” Brothers Osborne Although “I don’t remember (before you)” just missed the top 30 in the Billboard Country Airplay table, the tender track written by Osbornes, Shane McAnally and Matt Dragstrem has the Osborne brothers as the best country duo / Group nod excellent Grammy Awards. TJ Osborne sings from the perspective of a man who has found love without whom he simply cannot remember his life.

“All Your’n” Tyler Childers Thanks to his outstanding album Country Squire from 2019 and a top-class arena tour with Sturgill Simpson that will start in February, Tyler Childers 2020 will be a great success. The record’s single “All Your’n” earned the singer-songwriter a nomination for Best Country Solo Performance. Don’t be distracted by the trippy music video of the song, which can be seen in Childers’ distinctive voice: “I will love you until my lungs give way / I will not lie,” he sings in the chorus.

“Only God Only Knows” For King & Country and Dolly Parton Dolly Parton changed everything about the Christian duo For King & Country. For Australia-born brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone, the country icon’s inclusion in a remix version of their song “God Only Knows”, written together with Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds and Tedd Tjornhom from Nashville, provided a flock of new ones Fans of top-class performances (for example at the CMA Awards 2019). The faithful memory of God’s eternal love is nominated in the category “Best Christian Music of Today” / “Song”. King & Country is familiar with the category, but should it win, this is Parton’s first win.

“Always remember us like that” Lady Gaga Music City played an important role in the soundtrack of A Star Is Born. A typical example: Lady Gaga’s nominated song “Always Remember Us This Way”, which the pop star wrote together with Nashville’s Natalie Hemby, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna. The song is for the best visual media song, and the soundtrack is nominated for the best visual media compilation soundtrack.

“I don’t want to ride on rails anymore” Vince Gill In late 2019, Vince Gill silently released a thought-provoking, story-filled new album, Okie. In the Best American Roots Song category, the country legend “I don’t want to ride on rails” brought him a proud 46th place in a Grammy Awards nomination. Gill also has a good chance, at least in terms of past victories: he already has 21 Grammys at home.

“Girl doesn’t go anywhere” Ashley McBryde McBryde recently announced their second major label album to be released in April. So if you’ve slept on this sensational artist, it’s high time you heard “Girl Goin ‘Nowhere”, the personal theme song of her freshman album with Warner Music Nashville. The new CMA artist of 2019 was nominated for the title of Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

“Widespread” Maren Morris (with Brandi Carlile) Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile are now members of the Highwomen, but can look back on a further strong collaboration between the two for a few more months. “Common” from Morris’ album “2019 Girl” is a nominee for the best country duo / the best group performance thanks to the harmonious harmonies and the message of the couple’s acceptance.

“The ballad of the lonely cowboy” Chris Stapleton Let Chris Stapleton give a Pixar film a portion of country soul. Toy Story songwriter Randy Newman selected the perfect person for “The Lonely Cowboy’s Ballad” from the fourth film in the popular series. Stapleton’s distinctive voice elevates Newman’s quirky text about friendship.

“Lover” Taylor Swift Yes, Taylor Swift gave up country music years ago, but if you still stick to your genre, you’re missing out on one of the best songs in your career. “Lover”, the title song of the year that she nominated as “Best Pop Vocal Album”, is breathtaking in many ways, not least in terms of its perfectly detailed lyrics.

“Bring my flowers now” Tanya Tucker Tanya Tucker is the most nominated country artist at the 2020 Grammy Awards thanks to her acclaimed ‘Comeback’ 2019 album ‘While I’m Livin’. The album’s title song, co-produced by Brandi Carlile and shooter Jennings and largely written by Carlile and her collaborators Phil and Tim Hanseroth, is called “Bring My Flowers Now” and praises Tucker and her award-winning career while still in the middle of it. Indeed, with the best country album, the best country song, the best country solo appearance and the nominations for the song of the year at the 2020 Grammy Awards, as well as a performance slot with Carlile during the broadcast of the award show now their flowers.

“Over the rainbow” Trisha Yearwood Check out the dozens of categories in the Grammy Awards and you’ll find Trisha Yearwood’s name in the “Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals” category for “Over the Rainbow” from her Frank Sinatra 2019 tribute album. Let’s be Frank, Arranger Vince Mendoza will be the one on stage when the high-flying rendition of the classic wins the category.