On certain occasions, a Pope will choose to “crown” an image of Our Lady officially. This typically involves the blessing of an ornamental crown attached to a painting or statue.

According to the Catholic news agencyA canonical coronation is a pious institutional act in which the Pope, through a bull (an official papal document), designates a crown or halo to be added to a picture of Mary under a specific devotional title in a specific area or diocese, “

For example, the image of Purisima Concepcion de Santa Maria in the Philippines was crowned in 2020, increasing the number of papal crowned images in the Philippines to 42.

In many countries around the world there are dozens of pictures that have received a papal coronation.

The Catholic encyclopedia gives an insight into the history of this custom, which is rooted in both Eastern and Western Christianity.

Offering crowns to decorate pictures was common in the Eastern Churches. In itself, it would mean nothing more than giving the icon that extra glow that a pretty gold frame could give it. Then the attachment of the crown naturally attracted a certain amount of ritual, and the crown itself, like all things dedicated to the use of the Church, was blessed before it was attached.

A ceremony also developed from this pious practice in Rome. A famous case is the coronation of the image of Mary in St. Mary Major. Clement VIII (1592-1605) presented crowns (one for our Lord and one for his mother, both shown in the picture) to decorate them. so did the subsequent popes. These crowns were lost and Gregory XVI. (1831-46) decided to replace them. On August 15, 1837, he brought crowns surrounded by cardinals and prelates, blessed them with a prayer composed for the occasion, sprinkled them with holy water and angered them.

The crowning of a picture is a way for the Pope reaffirm the dedication of the local peoplewho, over time, have turned out to be God under the intercession of Mary under a certain title.

It also realizes Mary is our spiritual queen, There is currently heaven. Pope Pius XII Dedicated an entire encyclical (Ad caeli reginam) to this topic and asked all of us to summon Mary as our Queen and Mother. Let us follow his words and imitate our queen as much as we can.

Everyone should strive according to their condition to bring to life the miraculous virtues of our heavenly queen and most loving mother through constant exertion of the mind and manner. So it will happen that all Christians, when honoring and imitating their sublime queen and mother, will recognize that they really are brothers and, with all jealousy and avarice, promote love among the classes, respect the rights of the weak and value peace ,