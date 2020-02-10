“Stop it!” “Have you started!” “You’re so stupid!” “Mom, he’s bothering me!” “I’ll tell Dad!”

If your children’s arguments sometimes (often?) Push you to the limit, these tips can help you manage conflicts better (and also spare your amazed nerves).

1

Try to keep your voice low

The kids scream like crazy? Although it is very tempting, do not respond with anger to anger. That will only burden everyone. Try a lower but firm tone instead.

2

Red herring!

Are things threatening to boil over? Create a redirect. Get out of this pressure cooker atmosphere and get out into the fresh air with the family: “Let’s go for a walk!” A little hustle and bustle can also make most ornithics happy: a carousel ride, a bike tour, etc. If a family trip is not possible, manual Action to save you. Consider some timely interiors. There are endless possibilities: church celebrations, visits from friends, birthdays. Another good idea: board games that bring young and old together. They can be a great opportunity to laugh and giggle. On the other hand, video games should be used in moderation.

3

Anti-rage Recipes

Clenched fists, arched eyes … a fight is coming! Take a deep breath first and try to close an armistice before the fireworks begin. The best thing is that everyone withdraws into their corner. Why not invest in a punching bag or even make a homemade one to calm your children’s nerves? The presence of animals can also help calm turbulently excited children. Another idea: suggest that the children, both the little ones and the older ones, keep a tan diary in which they express their feelings. When the storm subsides, you can talk about what happened together. After all, prayer is the best stress reliever. Strangely enough, when we are the most tense and tired, we tend to cut them off or stop them altogether. What if we took the time to do the opposite? The more overwhelmed we are, the more we have to take the time to relieve our worries before (and in) the Lord.

4

Remember, children don’t work the same way

“Love you as I loved you” (Jn 15:12). Now there is a challenge! Our reactions to events are so different that it is sometimes difficult to understand or even endure those who work differently than we do. And yet we have to. Never forget that children live in the present. we don’t do it If you want something, say it immediately and loudly. Keep in mind that not everyone has the same character or temperament. After a disorder, for example, the most mature temperament will quickly turn the page, while the less mature will ponder over it.

5

Keep an eye on fatigue and stress

Fatigue is not conducive to a good family atmosphere. On the one hand it exhausts our patience and on the other hand creates a supply of dynamite. And it’s so easy to light that fuse! So make sure everyone has slept well. Perhaps one of the children needs to rest a little more than his brothers and sisters? And what about you? Do you need a breather? If you feel that you are overwhelmed by tiredness, go outdoors.

6

Make things easier!

Do not hesitate to add a little sweetness and light to everyday family life. And then don’t forget to laugh! We can never laugh enough. Laughter has a relaxing effect by affecting our muscles and our breathing. Watch a comedy as a family, promote the expressiveness and spontaneity of your children. Why don’t you suggest to your family that you make improvised sketches yourself? All you need is one theme, two or three props, and off you go! And don’t forget to immortalize these moments in a few photos.

7

move

Regular physical activity improves heart and respiratory function and counteracts stress and nervousness. Exercise also creates healthy fatigue. By promoting your children’s sporting activities, avoid excessive excitement at home. It’s better to have a few stiff muscles than bruises from domestic brawls!

8th

Music to calm the soul

Some forms of music have a calming effect, especially slow movements of the Baroque (Corelli, Vivaldi, Bach), classical (Mozart, Haydn, Beethoven), romantic (Schumann, Brahms, Chopin, Liszt) or Gregorian chant. Why not make music from time to time to calm the atmosphere?

9

Planning ahead helps

There is nothing better than a poorly controlled morning rush to create an electrical atmosphere. Sometimes it’s just a matter of setting the alarm clock (a little) earlier than the others in your household to give you time to prepare a quiet breakfast together. And if everything has been prepared the evening before (book bags, lunch boxes, clothes), you can start the day in peace. No more barking last-minute orders that annoy everyone. There is no point in running if you only start at the right time. Apply the same rule to meals: if you eat too late, hunger and fatigue only increase anger and bad mood.

10

Don’t over-dramatize

A family that argues is not necessarily a bad one. A good argument can sometimes even make things right. It is a chance to get things off your chest, to express grievances instead of letting them fester. As long as we know how to communicate intelligently and with love, it can solve problems that often result from flat misunderstandings that lead to the inevitable friction of personalities. It can make us indulge in our selfishness, hypersensitivity and impatience.

11

An opportunity to forgive

With all the good will in the world, we will never be able to avoid arguments entirely. And only God can comfort us for the misfortune they cause. However, they offer the opportunity to question yourself and, if necessary, to recognize our mistakes. After the tears and shouts, the excuses come. And it is important that children discover the power of forgiveness.

Valerie Fourtane