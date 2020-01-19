11 Unforgettable Dolly Parton moments

advertisement

Dolly Parton is undoubtedly a household word, whether that household includes fans of the country or not. Some know her for her acting in films such as Steel Magnolias, and others know her for her popular country songs, but everyone knows her for that her … and that figure.

Raised in a very poor family, Parton lived in a log cabin with one room with her parents and was the fourth of 12 children. But from those modest roots grew a superstar whose album sales have reached 100 million worldwide. And the iconic singer has certainly been part of an abundance of memorable moments over the years.

From wardrobe disruptions to her strong stance on social issues such as LGBTQ rights to her urge for literacy in children, Parton has us giggling and arousing. In the video above, viewers see images of an appearance in Johnny Carson’s talk show, as well as moments with her most constant duet partners, Porter Wagoner and Kenny Rogers, and some pretty hilarious one-liners of the singing sensation itself.

Whether you know anything about Parton or think you know everything about her, press play on the video above to see 11 of the most unforgettable moments of the legend.

See Dolly Parton + More Country Stars then and now

