At the time of the attack, most of the 1500 American soldiers at the base were tucked away in bunkers.



At least 11 US troops were injured in an Iranian attack on an Iraqi base where US soldiers were deployed, the US Central Command said Thursday, although the US military had previously maintained that no casualties had occurred.

“Although no US servants were killed in the Iranian attack on January 8 in Al-Asad Air, several were treated for concussions and are still being assessed,” said Captain Central Urban spokesperson in a statement.

Explanation of @CENTCOM Spox Capt. Bill Urban: “Although no US servants were killed in the Iranian attack on January 8 at Al Asad Air Base, several were treated for concussions and are still being assessed.

The strike caused significant material damage but no casualties, according to previous reports from the US Army.

US President Donald Trump also said on the morning after the volley that “no American was injured in the attack last night.”

However, Urban said that “in the days following the attack, out of abundant caution, some service members were being transported from Al-Asad Air Base.”

“At present, eight people have been transported to Landstuhl and three have been transported to Camp Arifjan,” he said, referring to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.

In addition to the vast Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq, the Iranian missiles also aimed at a base in Arbil, in which both US and other foreign troops were housed in a US-led coalition against the remains of the Daesh group.

“When deemed appropriate for the service, the service members are expected to return to Iraq after screening,” Urban said.

