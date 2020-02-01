Advertisement

At the end of Thursday there were 2,639 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus infection in Wuhan.



A total of 103 patients infected with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) were cured and discharged from hospitals in the city of Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province, a local official said.

There were 2,639 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection in Wuhan by the end of Thursday, Zhou Xianwang, mayor of Wuhan, said at a press conference on Friday.

The Wuhan branch’s Red Cross company has received more than 600 million yuan (US $ 86.5 million) in donations, Li Qiang, a city government official at the conference, told Xinhua News Agency.

As of Thursday, the Wuhan branch received 9,316 boxes of masks, 80,456 goggles and other medicines and medical devices.

Wuhan has a sufficient supply of vegetables at stable prices, and the total amount of vegetables available will reach 34,400 tons, which can ensure a one-week supply to the local market, said Xu Honglan, the city’s deputy mayor.

