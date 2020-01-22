102-year-old woman shares recipe for marriage success

advertisement

Pilar Suevos Fernández de Jove has great wisdom about marriage, given her own decades-long love story, and a place in the front row for the marriages of her six children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

At the age of 102, Pilar, who lives in the small town of Vilarrube, in Spain, summarizes her last century by saying that she “had a very happy life, thank goodness.” She wants the secret of her happy life to her grave, so she decided to share it in a YouTube video of just over two minutes. (The video below is in Spanish, with subtitles in English.)

So what is the secret of happiness in marriage?

First, Pilar says: “You must think before you get married.” For her, that means seeing what your friend is like, but also learning how their family is. This way you can prevent many unpleasant surprises in the future.

She explains that “there is much foolishness” when it comes to romantic relationships, and she is probably right. Although the statistics and causes are complicated, many marriages end in divorce and as many as 45% of pregnancies in the US are unintended. Something seems to be wrong and Pilar makes the logical observation that when we use our heads and not just our feelings, we tend to make better decisions (and not just about marriage).

Pilar adds other ingredients to her recipe for a strong marriage:

Keep strong moral principles.

An education with parents who give you solid guidance and example.

Surround yourself with friends who are good people.

Have people in your life who tell you honestly when you wander.

And finally, an essential ingredient that must mix with the rest: “Healthy, good love.”

For Pilar, the essence of a happy life can be summarized in a few words:

“You must always respect love. Love is something wonderful when it is true: the family and God who is in our hearts. That is amazing. “

Here you can watch the video of Pilar on YouTube (with English subtitles):

