100 years of horror: in the cabinet of Dr. Caligari celebrates the brilliance of German Expressionism

It is both technically and narratively remarkable to look back at the development of cinema. Over the years, filmmakers have advanced the medium to deliver intimate and exciting stories. While films used to be silent and black and white, today there are epic film universes brimming with CGI. On the way to a new decade of cinema, it will always be important to look back at previous work and to pave the way for new and innovative films.

This feeling is especially important when you think about horror cinema; Of all genres, horror has always been at the forefront of depicting stories that are essential to the human condition. Horror has always been aimed at exploring the taboo and encouraging the audience to question the world around them. Of Night of the Living Dead to Rosemary’s baby and HereditaryHorror has evolved and captured the minds of millions.

I get to the point, because this year is a special anniversary for one of the first profound horror pictures in the entire film history.

This February is the 100th anniversary of The cabinet of Dr. Caligari,

Published in 1920, The cabinet of Dr. Caligari is a German silent film by Robert Wiene and written by Hans Janowitz and Carl Mayer, Presented as a framed narrative told by protagonist Francis, the film focuses on the secret of the crazy hypnotist Dr. Caligari and his somnambulist Cesare. A somnambulist or somnambulism is used to describe a state between sleep and wakefulness. Francis decides to examine Caligari and Cesare. The conspiracy finally reveals the evil intentions behind both. When the story comes to an end, Cesare is dead and Caligari is in an asylum.

But (spoiler ahead) everything is not as it seems. In reality, the framed narrative is an invention of Francis, who is actually an inmate in the institution. Another revelation is that the supposedly evil Dr. Caligari is the director of the asylum and other characters like Cesare and Francis’ wife Jane are also inmates in the asylum.

In his 2009 review of the film, the late Roger Ebert said that a case could be made for The cabinet of Dr. Caligari As one of the “first true horror films”. Before the release of CaligariMany horror films revolved around gothic fantasies and the supernatural; in the world of horror films, Caligari is one of the first big leaps into psychological horror, in which topics such as duality and perception of reality are examined.

As a whole, Caligari contains an interesting dynamic in sight; Given the twist that Francis is not reasonable, audiences spend most of the film believing its story just to have the carpet pulled off. When you look back at the film, this feeling of separation gives the dreamlike quality of the film a mystical level. In dealing with these concepts, the film inspired the filmmakers to treat these topics in more detail. An incredible example of a contemporary film that is inspired Caligari is that of Martin Scorseses shutter Island; Just as Francis creates his own story in which he is the hero and the asylum doctor is the villain, so does Leonardo DiCaprio’s character when he grapples with his own madness.

Along with its theatrical horrors and mysteries, Caligari is also a film with remarkable pictures. As an important contribution to German expressionist cinema Caligari offers a surreal atmosphere with effective lighting and unusual surroundings. By using shadows and design, the environment of Caligari consists of sharp edges that jump open to threatening structures. The characters move through their day as if everything were normal, but for the audience, the designs are beyond the world and present an exciting presentation. Because of these details, the film has since become an important example of fascinating and terrifying images.

Caligari is also a remarkable film of political reflection. The film examines terms such as authority and conformity and reflects post-war Germany.

Both Janowitz and Mayer were pacifists who met after the First World War; Because of their war experiences, both men distrusted the German military and the German government, and this distrust spread in the characters of Dr. Caligari and Cesare out. In his 1947 book From Caligari to Hitler: A Psychological History of German FilmSiegfried Kracauer explains that Caligari is a symbol of the unlimited authority and the power idolization of the German war government. John D. Barlow, who wrote German expressionist film (1982) shares a similar feeling, explaining that Caligari is the tyrannical power that had plagued Germany at that time, with Cesare representing the citizen conditioned for obedience.

The film contains several details that are consistent with these thematic concepts. Through the framed narrative of Francis’ point of view, he and the viewer recognize Caligari as an evil maniac with terrible power and Cesare as a murderous being. Before the conspiracy is presented, Francis discovers that Caligari is running the nearby asylum and is shocked that an authority figure may have been responsible for such villainy.

When researching the political and social struggles that were taking place in the country at the time, Caligari made for a deep look at Germany (and makes for a film of historical importance today). Caligari Serves to digest a real world horror. Through his imaginative narrative, the viewer is able to grasp concepts of tyranny and corrupt authoritarian ideals. As a film with such a rich context The cabinet of Dr. Caligari is a brilliant link between the need to create art and express struggle.

In the years since its release, Caligari has become a classic. It has been studied in various film classes and represents some of the earliest strengths that emerge from the horror genre. The film’s technical creativity has inspired filmmakers to create surreal, grim settings that evoke emotions. His efforts to study psychology have inspired storytellers to venture further into the horrors of the mind. It is equally important that the film reflects real issues and has become an essential element of the horror genre. Horror is still the leading art form in dealing with the problems in our world today.

It’s incredible to see how far horror cinema has come as such an amazing medium that has affected so many of our lives. With all the new and fascinating horror films that come out every year The cabinet of Dr. Caligari is still very popular in the horror community. Even in 2020, the film still contains an element of uncanny; it creates an uncomfortable feeling and slowly puts the viewer in a nightmare.

We are here 100 years later – not only The cabinet of Dr. Caligari As one of the most influential images of the horror genre, it is also considered a monumental cornerstone of film history.

