A supermarket seller is on trial in Dubai for allegedly abusing a 10-year-old girl.

The Dubai prosecutor accused the 23-year-old Indian seller of groping the Kenyan girl on January 10 of this year.

The girl’s mother told prosecutors that on the day of the incident, she asked her daughter to buy some bread in the supermarket in her building.

“It was around 10am. She came back trembling and scared a few minutes later. She told me to call the police,” said the mother.

When she told what her daughter was telling her, she said, “She saw him in the elevator when the supermarket workers lived in an apartment on the same floor. After buying the bread, he asked her to wait and followed her to the Elevator where he groped her and grabbed her mouth. “

The girl said the accused had deliberately touched her as he continued to stare at her since she took the elevator. “I couldn’t scream for help because he covered my mouth with his hand,” she told the investigator.

Her parents checked the security video of the building where the worker was held behind the girl as she exited the elevator and followed her later. They called the police and the accused was arrested. He has been detained since then.

A complaint has been filed with the Al Qusais Police Station.

The seller is sentenced on February 20.

