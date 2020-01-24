advertisement

Almost 50 years after her debut in country music, Tanya Tucker is experiencing a revival of her career. She has seen, done and experienced a lot since she was on stage with her debut single “Delta Dawn” and her 2019 album While I’m Livin ‘in 1972.

Tucker was just 13 when she first became famous for country music. Of her more than six dozen singles, 15 are number 1, but she is also famous for her non-musical exploits and her well-known love life, which is often counted in the tabloids.

Nonetheless, Tucker is an illegal legend in country music – so much so that Brandi Carlile and shooter Jennings signed for While I’m Livin ‘, which brought four Grammy Awards nominations to Tucker in 2020. Read on to Learn a few tidbits you may not know about Tucker.

advertisement

10 things you never knew about Tanya Tucker:

advertisement