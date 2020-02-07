Alone: ​​The Beast is a new show that has started in history. It focuses on surviving in remote locations, which shouldn’t come as a surprise to those unfamiliar with the parent show. Here are 10 things you may or may not have known about Alone: ​​The Beast:

1. It is a spin-off

Alone: ​​The Beast is a spin-off from Alone. For those who don’t know, Alone is a show where participants compete against each other to find out who can survive the longest in remote locations. There are various ways in which participants can leave the competition. First, you can choose to type. Second, they can be removed by the people behind the show once their condition has deteriorated to such an extent that they fail one of their routine medical exams. This is probably intended to minimize the likelihood that participants will either kill themselves or be hurt by their stubbornness. This is particularly important when people under enormous stress can sometimes make very bad mistakes.

2. More emphasis on cooperation

The focus of this show is more on collaboration than on the parent show. After all, the participants do not compete with each other to find out who has the longest lifespan in a remote location. Instead, they work together to see how well they can survive as a team in a remote location. Nevertheless, there is still a lot of tension, not least because the three-person teams are by no means guaranteed to work well together.

3. The participants cannot bring anything

Like its parent show, Alone: ​​The Beast prohibits its participants from bringing anything. This condition makes surviving the full month required for the show much more difficult. Simply put, tools have made it possible for us to get to the top of the food chain. Of course, people can make tools if they don’t have a tool on hand. However, this is by no means a perfect solution, not least because tool making for people is severely restricted by the tools available.

4. The participants are given a single fallen animal

Nevertheless, the participants don’t start straight away. Instead, they are presented with a single animal that was previously killed for their use. This means that participants have a time-honored tradition, as animals were one of the earliest sources of material for our species. For example, animal skins could be turned into clothing, which would enable people to withstand the elements. Animal bones could also be transformed into anything from bones to ornaments, as evidenced by a variety of artifacts uncovered in a variety of locations.

5. One of the locations is Great Slave Lake

One of the locations is Great Slave Lake, the second largest lake in Canada’s northwest territories. For those who are curious, the place is named after the slaves who lived on the southern shores. It should be noted, however, that the English name of the place was influenced by the French name of the place, which in turn was influenced by the Cree people, who called enemy ethnic groups “slaves”.

6. One of the locations is the Louisiana Swampland

Another location for the show is the Marshlands, which can still be found in Louisiana. In general, people didn’t particularly like marshlands. On the one hand, this is because the marshland is home to insects that can transmit disease, and on the other hand, because the marshland can be converted into other land forms that are more economically useful. Louisiana is one of the many places where there is a significant loss of marshland. This is unfortunate because the marshland offers some very important ecological functions such as flood protection and water treatment.

7. One of the animals presented is the musk ox

Musk oxen were featured on the show. In short, these are large, powerful relatives of goats and sheep that can weigh between 400 and 900 pounds. Musk oxen flock in herds, which is useful because when threatened, they form either a circle or a crescent moon, so predators are more likely to face their horns than their much more vulnerable rumps. However, this is far from being a perfect defense. This shows how indigenous peoples have been using them for a long time, from food to the manufacture of tools and clothing.

8. One of the animals presented is the moose

Moose can also be seen on the show. In general, people don’t see moose as very threatening animals. If anything, a lot of people look like moose to be very silly, which can be a terrible mistake since they are known to cause more harm than bears. Under normal circumstances, moose are not aggressive. However, they can be provoked to attack, especially if they are hungry, tired, or feel extra cautious because they have one or more calves with them.

9. One of the animals presented is the wild pig

Humans are responsible for bringing a variety of invasive species to a variety of locations. A great example would be wild pigs, which are a major nuisance in temperate regions in the United States. Wild boars cause enormous damage to humans, not only on agricultural products, but also on man-made structures that transmit diseases that can spread to cattle. For wild animals, wild boars are actually quite capable predators themselves. In particular, it should be noted that they are attracted to the birth areas of mammal species in which they eat babies.

10. One of the animals presented is the alligator

Alligators were also featured on the show. They differ from the others in that they are considered apex predators, which means that there are no species that regularly use them. However, people have found many ways to hunt them over time. The Seminole, for example, used torches to blind her before she followed up with spear blows. Likewise, the Timucua sticks stuck into their mouths before using the resulting leverage to flip them over, causing their bellies to fire arrows.