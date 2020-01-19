advertisement

Anyone who’s ever strayed YouTube has likely come across a few videos where people chew and / or whisper directly into a microphone. There is a good chance that these YouTubers are trying to help their viewers get an autonomous sensory meridian response, also known as ASMR. This reaction is said to create a relaxing tingling sensation that people love. As a result, ASMR is all the rage on YouTube, and popular users like Zach Choi are taking full advantage of this delusion. Choi is one of the most famous YouTubers thanks to its combination of Mukbang and ASMR videos. Choi has earned millions of followers since the start of his channel. Despite his popularity, Zach Choi is also one of the most mysterious characters on YouTube. Read on to find out 10 things you didn’t know about Zach Choi.

1. He is from Maryland

Zach Choi is a long way from Maryland, but he grew up in Baltimore. Choi, however, dropped the Central Atlantic in favor of sunshine and bright light. A few years ago, he moved to Los Angeles to put himself in a better position to realize his dreams of the entertainment industry.

advertisement

2. He worked as a waiter

Given Zach’s obvious love of food, it’s not too shocking that he used to be a waiter. It is unclear which restaurant Zach worked in, but he probably had this job when he first moved to LA. It is quite common for people in the area to decline casual jobs while pursuing other interests. However, one thing is certain: a job with food seems to be a requirement for Choi.

3. Most of his fans have never heard his voice

There are many ASMR and Mukbang YouTubers, but what makes Zach Choi so unique is that he never uses his voice. Literally never. All of his videos are silent except for the supposedly soothing sound of his chewing. He even stays silent while making videos with other YouTubers. Talking, like whispering, was part of his routine in his early days, but many believe that he stopped because of uncertainties about his voice. Still, die-hard Choi fans were able to uncover some older YouTube videos in which Zach speaks in his normal voice.

4. It used to be fashionable

Zach Choi’s YouTube channel is not his first try at internet stars. He’s actually been around for a while and used to be a fashion blogger who ran a website called NativetoNowhere. The site is now inactive, but when Choi ran it, he wrote a lot of comments on various fashion trends that he discovered in Los Angeles.

5. He was adopted

Of course, since Zach Choi doesn’t speak on his channel, he hasn’t shared much information about his private life. One detail we do know, however, is that Zach Choi was adopted. There is no information on whether he was adopted by a Korean family (he is of Korean origin) or whether he was adopted from Korea.

6. He was involved in YouTube beef

How can a person who never says anything get involved in a drama? Zach Choi is proof that it is possible. At the end of 2019, Zach got into a dispute between YouTubers colleagues, Nikocado Avocado and Stephanie Soo. The problems started when Stephanie, Nikocado and Zach made a collaboration video together. During the video, Nikocado asked Stephanie to share information about another YouTuber. The request obviously made Stephanie uncomfortable and things quickly took a turn. Stephanie accused Nikocado of being “manipulative”. She also expressed that he felt she was unsure. Although the moment had nothing to do with Choi, the audience searched for him to express himself on both sides. Choi finally released a series of tweets in which he shared his feelings about the situation.

7. He was a model

If you’ve ever been involved in a video where Zach Choi ate a bunch of greasy fast food while saying absolutely nothing, it’s hard to believe that he once strived to be a model. But it is true. During his time as a fashion blogger, Choi worked a bit as a model. There is no indication that he has ever made it into the professional fashion world, but he has posted many stylish pictures and videos. Unfortunately, they were all deleted from his accounts, but some of the content was republished by others.

8. He is in his 30s

YouTube seems to be something that only kids and teens are interested in, but that’s not the case. There are many older YouTubers and Zach Choi is one of them. Choi was born on August 27, 1986, which means that he will be 34 years old this year.

9. Choi is not his real surname

Even big Zach Choi fans are shocked to know that Choi is not his real last name. He used the pseudonym for years before he became a YouTuber, but nobody seems to know what his real last name is. Since Zach is a very private person, there is a possibility that he will never reveal this personal detail.

10. He underwent plastic surgery

If you’ve followed Zach’s online life for years, you may have noticed that he looks a little different than before. Your eyes don’t prank you. Zach has undergone a few facial surgeries. He had double eyelid surgery and a nose job.

advertisement