Hopefully you’ve signed up for today’s premiere of The New Pope. It was excellent, but we’re not going to post any spoilers here. However, since we already like the show so much, we had to rummage around a bit to learn more about it. If you haven’t seen the series’ predecessor, The Young Pope, you may want to catch up to keep up with the original before too many more episodes of The New Pope air. Here are ten things you didn’t know about The New Pope on HBO.

1. The old pope

Attention, spoilers for the young Pope! The young pope, the brilliant predecessor of the new pope, was revolutionary and completely controversial. The story of the first American pope and youngest pope in history begins with a conclave in which no one can find out how the “chosen” type just managed to get enough votes to get the job. If this sounds familiar to you, we cannot confirm whether it is a deliberate jibe from the President, but no doubt someone is laughing. The limited series ended with the Pope in the expected irreversible coma.

2. John Malkovich as the Pope

If there is one undeniable thing in Hollywood, it is that John Malkovich can play almost any role you can think of for him. His filmography is incredibly diverse and extensive. We’re not sure who else was considered for the lead role in The New Pope, but it’s not hard to figure out why they chose Malkovich. He is an incredibly talented actor. From Chazz Spencer in Zoolander to himself in Being John Malkovich and Blackbeard in Crossbones, few actors can keep up with his range.

3. Jude Law

According to Fame Focus, Jude was initially worried about playing a pope. We cannot blame him. After all, he took on the role of a fictional version of perhaps the most famous man in the world. Fortunately, not everyone connected to the Vatican has totally condemned him. After all, the Vatican experts designed his wardrobe.

4. Marilyn Manson

One of the most amusing cameos planned for the new Pope is without a doubt Marylin Manson. What does the Shock Rocker do about the Pope in a show? You have to be careful to find out. However, we wanted to mention his honorary status as an honorary priest in the Church of Satan. We know that from time to time there are rumors that he is an ordained priest of this religion. However, the CoS mingled in a Twitter conversation to clarify the problem once and for all. It turns out that “ordained” is the completely wrong term for it, but a few decades ago it was recognized for accomplishments that benefited them.

5. Names you know

The New Pope, written by Paolo Sorrentino with Umberto Contarello and Stefano Bises and produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani, certainly had no trouble getting big names to fill the even bigger shoes on their show. Other cameos planned for TNP include Mark Ivanir (Schindler’s List, The Good Shepherd and dozens of other great films and shows) and Sharon Stone.

6. It started

If you missed the premiere or prequel, we strongly recommend that you don’t try to get into the action with the next episode, but return to the point where it all started. Watch The Young Pope from the start and then watch the first episode of The New Pope. You can thank us later.

7. The Pope is … funny?

From pop music to bubble baths, the humor in The New Pope isn’t what you’ll see in a comedy club, but it’s definitely there. Reviewers like Mike Hale of the New York Times understood the joke. Of course, you only have to see the preview to find out that the cheek humor has a certain tongue and that there is some more obvious spoofing. Presenting the Palpal role as something that can be amusing is just another way TNP manages to put serious people in a traditionally inaccessible position by putting the fun parts alongside the other aspects of the job.

8. Popes are also people

One of the main themes of Paolo Sorrentino’s masterpiece is that popes are like us all. They may sit on a pillar and lead a billion people, but they have thoughts, feelings, ambitions, and drivers like any other person. A Pope, whether current or in the past, experiences anger, desire, hope, fear, and everything else that you feel. Bringing a feel for humanity into such a high role wasn’t TNP’s most obvious attraction, but it’s a big part of the show’s effect.

9. Current affairs

While the original (The Young Pope) mostly kept his nose out of the real world news and preferred the story for its own sake, the same cannot be said about this sequel. As Sorrentino told Rolling Stone, there will be “evidence of current events.” We can only guess what these will look like, but we will be a little disappointed if no one makes a cunning joke about the similarity of Pope Pius XIII’s election. Power and Donald Trump.

10. The big premiere

Most of the millions of fans who watched The New Pope’s episode today probably thought it was the first time someone was outside the cast, and maybe some early premier reviewers saw the show. However, for those lucky enough to be at the Venice Film Festival last September, The New Pope is already old (if welcome) news.

Final thoughts

We have bitten the young Pope more than once. In addition, we are not sorry and we plan to do it again. If the first episode gives a hint, we’ll add The New Pope to that playlist as well. When it comes to drama, entertainment and ingenuity in writing, casting and playing the roles, we would award an Oscar, Emmy or any other award that we could get our hands on for this show and everyone involved. Did you see the premiere tonight or in September? Let us know what you thought in the comments below.

