Imagine getting married when you meet someone for the first time. It’s like love at first sight, except that you don’t always feel that way when you are forced to marry someone when you first meet. It’s like meeting someone wearing a wedding dress and tuxedo and saying, “How convenient it is for an official to be here to marry us, and we happen to be wearing these clothes. Let’s do it.” While the successful television series may work for some, it does not work for Taylor Dunklin, whose husband, at first glance, has already applied for annulment. Let us learn a little more about the woman behind the marriage, which at first glance failed.

1. The show is new in the air

Well, it’s in the tenth season, so it’s not new in the air, but this season is barely in the air and there is so much drama already that no one can wait to see how it goes. The Taylor Dunklin couple and their husband Brandon Reid are already in the midst of marriage breakdown after the show was filmed but before it has time to air on TV.

2. It is the first time ever

In ten seasons, it was the first time that a couple had quit their new marriage before the show even aired and fans had a chance to see how it would end. They got married at first sight, they seemed like a cute couple, but they obviously aren’t, since he asked for their marriage to be broken up so that they were completely removed from the file. It is the first time in the series that this has happened, and that makes it interesting.

3. It’s a lot of love, hate for them

People who know this couple from the show, namely the production staff, say that this is a couple that is hot and flammable. They have never seen so much love and hate with another couple in a moment, and they are always thrilled with everything they feel. Maybe that’s why they both had to get married on a show with someone they had never met before? We do not know it.

4. People suspect that it could work

The producers and other people who work for the show are not surprised that things didn’t work out for this couple. They say that there is so much love and hate and intensity in this situation that it is simply not a shocking situation. But they also relentlessly claim that they would not be surprised if the couple pulled the cancellation papers and became happier and more in love than ever before – because that’s how their love-hate relationship works.

5. She doesn’t think her husband has a rhythm

It turned out that her husband immediately told her that he couldn’t dance, but she didn’t believe him until they actually had their first dance at their wedding. He really can’t dance and it was awkward and bad and he even stopped in the middle of the dance and actually laughed out loud. According to the new bride, it is difficult to see.

6. Your wedding was awkward

Their wedding was uncomfortable, not only because the groom could not dance and the romantic moment stopped laughing out loud – although his new wife said he was a very good sport on the whole thing – but also because he was married So nervous was the woman he had just met who he paid no attention to, that he accidentally kissed his new wife before being asked to do so during the ceremony. He was slightly embarrassed.

7. She is very close to her family

Taylor Dunklin is a woman who loves her family and is very close to them. She is particularly close to her mother, aunts and cousins ​​and spends a lot of time with them. It was clear when we met their family, when they met their new husband, and we feel very awkward. Her mother is clearly a big fan of her daughter – but which mother is not? – and she did not hesitate to ask her daughter’s new husband some difficult questions.

8. Your mother is not satisfied with this show

She made it very clear that her daughter had made a mistake and even went on the show without her mother’s support. She knew her mother didn’t agree with it, and we imagine that when you get that close, it makes things very difficult. It cannot be an easy situation to live in.

9. Her family was not enthusiastic about her new husband

When they met him after the wedding, he knew very well that millennials were hostile and that he was one, so despite his age of 33, he never settled down. He also failed to answer a few simple questions they asked him and it was his fault that he was tired. Her mother made it clear that this is a lifelong commitment, the greatest he will ever make, and that “tired” is no reason for not having answers to some very simple and very important questions that are asked of him.

10. Her mother was open about her dislike

When her mother met her brand new husband after the wedding, she was very unsure of how it went. Not happy with her first conversation with her new son-in-law, she told him straight away that she had no warm or vague feelings about this marriage or husband or her daughter’s future. She’s not on board, and we think she may have been right all along.

