Since making her professional debut in the soap opera Guiding Light, actress Tammy Blanchard has become one of the most respected actresses in Hollywood. With several Tony and Golden Globe nominations, her name on the credits is enough to give each project the stamp of approval. Find out more with these ten little facts.

1. Six by one and half a dozen by another

Up to Netflix’s nervous, dramatic feature film Tallulah (2016), Blanchard was best known for her comedic roles on stage. The actress was asked by Broadway World if she had a preference for the two genres. “I think comedy is definitely more fun,” she said. But the drama also has its advantages because I just shot this “Warning Shot” film in Texas and the cameraman cried. The aftereffect of doing something dramatic to have someone say, “You changed my point of view” or “You changed your point of view,” How I feel about something “- that’s something very special”

2. The path of the yellow brick to success

Blanchard made her professional TV debut in the soap opera Guiding Light in 1998. In 2001, she catapulted her captivating portrayal of a young Judy Garland into the spotlight. Critics praised her performance and even rewarded her efforts with a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actresses (not to mention a Golden Globe nomination). Since then, she has compiled an impressive list of TV credits, with some of her most notable appearances in sizes such as “The Big C”, “Billions” and “The Good Wife”.

3. Sixth grade dreams

Blanchard’s ambitions can be traced back to sixth grade when she first appeared on stage with a solo interpretation of “Over the Rainbow” in an assembly program. The reaction of her friends and family convinced the shy student that her future was on stage. “It was a way for me to express what I felt, all the joy and hope that I really had in my heart as a child, and it was a way to bring joy to my family,” Blanchard told The Riverview Observer. “I realized then, wow, maybe I can do it.”

4. Just a little girl

Blanchard was born and raised in Bayonne, New Jersey. Despite the pressure to move west in the interest of her career, she has resisted LA’s appeal for the attractions of her hometown. “They all told me I had to go to the West Coast to be in movies and on TV,” she said to The Young Folks, “and I just quoted Frank Sinatra and said to them,” I’ll do it the way I want to. “It will take me longer, but it will be worth it in the end.”

5. A Broadway sensation

Blanchard was not only blind on television and in film. In 2003, she made her Broadway debut in a Gypsy resumption, playing the title role alongside Bernadette Peters. Her performance delighted audiences and critics alike, and by the time the run was over she had received both a Tony Award nomination and a Theater World Award. Other stage successes included her portrayal of Hedy La Rue in the Broadway revival of How to Succeeding in Business Without Really Trying (with which she received a second Tony nomination), Cora in The Ice Man Cometh and Audrey in the Off Broadway production revival from Little Shop of Horrors.

6. Film fame

In 2002 Blanchard made her cinema debut at Stealing Harvard. Since then, she has played major roles in a number of Big Hitters, including Rabbit Hole (2010), in which she played Nicole Kidman’s younger sister Union Square (2011), the award-winning Into the Woods (2014), The Invitation (2014). 2015) Tallulah (2016) and Warning Shot (2018).

7. Dream on a global scale

What’s next for the actress after Blanchard’s childhood dream of becoming a big movie star came true? According to an interview with Riverview Observer, her next big dream is to give something back. “I want to build homeless shelters, fill shelves with food, and keep mothers and fathers busy,” she says. “This is a big dream I had when I was a little girl. I remember that my mother had trouble cleaning other people’s houses. I always felt sorry for single mothers with children. I’ve always wanted to help. “

8. Mother love

If there is a woman who is responsible for Blanchard’s success (apart from the actress herself, of course), it is her mother. It was her mother who encouraged her shy daughter to attend the Miss Teen New Jersey Pageant, and her mother who then drove her to auditions all over New York when a talent scout discovered young Blanchard’s talent and signed her for his books. “My mother would scrape up $ 20 and we would go to New York for an audition,” Blanchard recalled The Riverview Observer. “It was a broken car and she sat in the car for hours waiting for me to get out of my audition. She would do anything for me. “

9. Happy families

Blanchard lives a quiet life off stage in her hometown of Bayonne, New Jersey. She lives with her over 20-year-old partner Damon Chasmer, her daughter Ava and her Calico cat Deva.

10. Go with the river

Given the wise choices she made during her career (her resume reads essentially like a list of the “greatest television shows and films of the 21st century”), you would have thought Blanchard was working on a set schedule. As it turns out, she is much more of a “go with the flow” person than you can imagine. “I don’t actually have a career plan,” she admitted to Theater Mania. “I don’t enjoy being just a personality in my work, and I feel like that’s so much of what’s out there. I always like to play roles in which I either love or think the character that it’s a story that I can tell better than anyone else. There are always reasons for me to do what I do. “