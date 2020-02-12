One thing that makes celebrities popular with their fans is their sense of style. Once you’re on the public radar, your clothing style and general serenity must always be up to date. What we don’t recognize as fans is that it usually takes more than one person to bring the A-Game of their fashion. Most often, stylists help celebrities show off their fashion and impress wherever they step. The hip-hop scene is known for its extravagant and eye-catching style. A stylist who seems to understand the hip-hop culture of dressing up is SuperDope Q. To learn more about this fashion enthusiast, look at ten things you didn’t know about him.

1. His early life

He was born Quinton Stockwell, although there is not much information about his early life. However, his interviews show that he is about 27 years old, with 28 on the higher side. According to Young and Great, he was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. As he grew up, he went south to Atlanta, Georgia, where he delved deeper into fashion. It is not yet known whether he has siblings and his parents’ identity.

2. He is related to the Latimores

Among the most talented families of music that focus on the RnB genre are the Latimores. The Latimore brothers are a music group known for their gentle singing. Her nephew, the son of Jacob Latimore Senior, is Jacob Latimore Jr., actor, singer and dancer. SuperDope claims Latimore Jr is his younger cousin and has even styled his clothes individually. It may mean that thanks to his connection with his musical relatives, he has artistic blood through his veins.

3. He started young

Many artists see signs of their talent when they are young, and the same goes for SuperDope. According to Rolling Out, Q started school early. He attended various talent shows, won the prom king and was also the best in the yearbook in his class. It is obvious that fashion was always his thing and he did his best, as his work shows.

4. Start as a stylist

When he found that he had a knack for trends, he started exploring different shops because he still had no precise orientation. In order to get closer to his target market, he started working with models and taking part in video and photo shoots. This participation and interaction with models put him in the mix of the industry he wanted to enter. He had the ability to make casting calls from Cay Clark Casting, and earlier he had French Montana as one of his customers. The rest, as they say, is history.

5. He and Jacob Latimore

As is evident from his many interviews, he will now and then call the young Latimore. As already indicated, they are cousins ​​and seem to have a close bond. He attributes to Jacob that he has his back in the beginning, and he was and still is his designer. According to an interview with Always Dasia, they made their first magazine cover together, and from then on the sky was the limit for the two artists.

6. His endeavors

Q is very business-minded and seems to have no obstacle in his way. When he started demonstrating his talent for fashion by styling models and celebrities, he did it for free. However, when they came back because of his great touch, he asked for tips, and the tips eventually turned into customer fees. As his brand developed, he made his fashion brand debut and even opened a store in his hometown of Milwaukee. He also has a Cologne brand and had plans for his tequila brand. If he keeps up with this pace, he will soon go to the corporate level, with his brand being one of the most visible.

7. His nickname

One of the most fascinating things about this Vogue enthusiast is his name SuperDope Q. When asked, this means the size he is exhibiting and the goals he is aiming for. In slang, dope means something fascinating and shows super how extreme the level of the adjective is. The Q is the first letter of its legal name, Quinton.

8. Rap ​​career

SuperDope is not only a star in the world of trends, but also a rapper. He is still working on his name in the Atlanta scene and is using his growing popularity to market his music. On his YouTube page, he has two songs, the best known of which is Bounce It. The song contains Big Dreco and currently has 11000 views.

9. His perspectives

As with every entrepreneur, there are customers he has in view. At the top of the list is Drake. He feels that Drake has a style that he can work on to get the best out of him. His customers include the Migos Trio, Young Dolph, Miss Mulatto and many more.

10. Black Ink Crew

With SuperDope Q, his body is covered with tattoos that are visible on the neck and arms. It is colored in slang, which made it perfect for the Black Ink Crew. Black Ink Crew is a reality show at a tattoo shop in Harlem, New York. He is an actor after reports surfaced that he joined the show in late January 2020. He seems to be gaining momentum on the show. It remains to be seen how he interacts with other Castmates.

Conclusion

SuperDope Q is an emerging name in the fashion industry with a portfolio that includes big names from the hip hop fraternity. Above are ten things about him that should help you know him better. Follow him on social media or see him in the latest episodes of the Black Ink Crew.