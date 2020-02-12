Steffi Sorensen is a sports broadcaster for ESPN. She has been successful in her career and has become a prominent figure due to her style and popularity in reporting college sports events. We wanted to know more about her and we looked a little bit at her history and career. We have learned some fascinating facts about them that are worth sharing. Here are 10 things you probably didn’t know about Steffi Sorensen.

1. Steffi is a UF alum

Steffi graduated from high school and then enrolled in college courses at Florida Gulf Coast University. From 2006 to 2007 she spent one year at the institution and studied journalism. She moved to the University of Florida in 20018. She entered the telecommunications management program and successfully completed her Bachelor of Science in 2010 in this area.

2. Sorensen didn’t start in journalism

After graduating from the University of Florida, Steffi did not go straight into journalism. Instead, she took a job as a personal trainer. From January 2011 to January 2012, she was with Baileys Powerhouse in Jacksonville, Florida. Journalism can be a difficult field and she had to do something to feed herself until she could find a job in the area of ​​her choice.

2. She was a program designer

While Steffi was employed as a personal trainer, part of her job was to design programs for her clients. She learned a lot about how to adapt training sessions for individual customers to their fitness goals and how to achieve them step by step. She was a fitness program designer who also helped provide high quality training to each of her clients.

3. She became a freelance writer

Steffi Sorensen started as a freelance writer in the sports field. In April 2015, she wrote bi-weekly articles for Champs Sports as an online writer. The content she provided included various aspects of sports topics, including mental toughness and fitness. She worked as a freelance sports writer for five months.

4. Your big break was 2014

Steffi Sorensen had her big break in July 2014. She was hired by Fox Sports as a college football sideline reporter. This job lasted until July 2016. She reported on the 2014 United States Conference for Men’s College Football. It was a step in the right direction for her and it not only gave her experience in reporting but also a great experience in Work for one of the most famous television channels.

5. Steffi was also a marketing branding consultant

Sorensen also worked for Score Atlanta as a marketing brand consultant. She held this function from September 2016 to November 2016. Even though she only worked for three months, she gained even more experience in the sports arena. This company was located in the Atlanta area.

6. Sorensen is single

She is not married for all fans who wonder about Steffi Sorensen’s marital status. After looking through her history and looking through social media posts, she doesn’t seem to have a relationship at this point in her life. There is also no evidence that she is with anyone. When she sees someone, she is very good at keeping him a secret. She is either very single or very good at protecting her privacy.

7. She is a millionaire

We also learned that Steffi Sorensen’s job as an American sports reporter and anchor at ESPN paid off very well. She earns about $ 85,000 a year. Though taxes are likely to devour her alive, she has managed to make a fortune of over a million dollars. This brings them to the millionaire club. She earned her fortune primarily from her work at ESPN, her work as a personal trainer and as a freelance author. She also appears in several other media events related to sports so she doesn’t feel bad.

8. Steffi has a proven track record

Steffi Sorensen is a talented journalist and reporter and also presents herself as a beautiful and intelligent specialist. She has a lot of charisma and that has attracted viewers to listen to the reports she provides. Though talented and pretty, the real reason for her success is that she works very hard. Sorensen put her time in the ditch and worked for various companies. Many fans are not aware that she also worked for Disney Media Networks. She has also interviewed many famous sports personalities, including Dawn Staley, Alaina Coates and others.

9. You can follow her on social media

If you are a fan of Steffi Sorensen, you can learn a lot about her by following her on social media. When we visited her Instagram account, we found that she has 15,800 followers, which shows that she is becoming more and more popular. She has created 236 posts and is tracking 771 on the website. She says that she is a former athlete and currently works as an analyst for ESPN and CBS. We also noticed that she shared a verse from the Bible … James 1.2-4.

10. Steffi Sorensen is a rising star

As a journalist in the sports industry, Sorensen has come a long way in no time. She has a unique reporting style and viewers love to hear what she has to say. After learning a little more about her, we can see that she is a dedicated professional who is passionate about her work because she shows what she does in everything she does. We expect it to remain in the journalist industry for many more successful years.