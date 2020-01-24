advertisement

A quick Google search on Stavros Niarchos would take you into an opulent world of a local Greek family who made their fortune out of global oil shipping. Stavros Niarchos III is the grandson of Stavros Niarchos I, the billionaire ship tycoon. Stavros Niarchos III. May be famous for the enormous wealth of the family, but he is also known for his diverse relationships with celebrities and models. The billionaire heir has hit the media gossip switch for his romantic relationships with A-listed stars around the world. Apart from family fortune and relationship dramas, he is known for his passion for skateboarding. You are probably interested in discovering the luxurious life of Stavros Niarchos. Here are some details.

1. The assets of Stavros Niarchos

His fortune is estimated at around $ 100 million, but the value of his property will increase as soon as he legally acquires the family goods. Although he is a professional skateboarder, he has not made a name for himself in skateboard competitions. that’s why he doesn’t make much of sport.

2. Married to Dasha Zhukova

After meeting up with several high-profile personalities, Stavros Niarchos decided to get in touch with the Russian heiress and business mogul Dasha Zhukova. The duo exchanged their vows at the Kulm Hotel in Switzerland at a top-class event. Celebrities attended the wedding by invitation only, including Jen Meyer, Kate Hudson, Sarah Foster and Karlie Kloss. Dasha was previously married to the Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich. They married in 2008 and later separated after six years of a secret marriage. Dasha, however, appears to have found her partner in Stavros when the couple invited over 300 family members and friends to witness the wedding.

3. His separation from Jessica Hart was consensual

Stavros had something to do with the Australian model, but the relationship didn’t lead to the altar. She revealed on Instagram about the breakup, which claimed that the seven-year bond with the Greek heir had taken its course, but they were on good terms. Though people thought the two were going to marry, those close to her claimed that they were not on the same side. According to the sources, Jessica wanted to have children, but Stavros didn’t.

4. He bought an expensive property

If you live in luxury, you don’t seem to mind the price tags when shopping. Stavros Niarchos lives from this statement. He came to the rescue of listed monuments when he acquired an architectural masterpiece that was about to be torn down by its owners. Stavros paid a whopping $ 15 million for the Beverly Hills, California property. The Kronish House is one of the most classic designs by Richard Neutra from 1955 and is located on a 1.2 hectare property. According to the Los Angeles Conservancy, the Grade II listed villa has been empty and in poor condition for many years. Stavros took over the property and promised to restore and restore the architectural splendor of the house in the form of a windmill. The house is an outstanding structure for the residents of Beverly Hills who were against its destruction. Stavros is reported to have commissioned the American architecture firm Marmol Radziner to repair the house.

5. Professional skateboarder

Stavros Niarchos comes close to Tony Hawk in professional skateboarding not because of his exceptional skateboarding skills, but as one of the most famous skateboarders of all time. Although he is in the limelight as a skateboarder, he is known for his wealth as he is the second richest skateboarder after Alux. However, Stavros’ skateboarding skills are not enough to improve his position in the skateboard table.

6. From the Paris Hilton

After being with Mary Kate Olsen for only about five months, Stavros Niarchos switched his romantic walks to Olsen’s friend and media personality Paris Hilton. The news of their relationship came after they were seen several times enjoying each other. The relationship didn’t last long until the couple separated a month later.

7. He is the heir to Niarchos shipping assets

It is one thing to inherit a fortune, but another to get the keys to the kingdom, which is a never-drying source of wealth. Stavros Niarchos is considered the oldest grandson of the ship tycoon. Not only does he take on the names of his father and grandfather, he also has a legal claim to the succession that the grandfather has amassed in the oil shipping industry.

8. Academic background

In addition to fate and its diverse love relationships with top-class personalities, Stavros Niarchos has visited some of the most prestigious educational institutions. He started his education in France at the Stanislas de Paris College. It is a private Catholic school, which is the largest in the country. Stavros later visited Seabury Hall in Maui, which is aimed at middle and high school students before continuing to study at the University of Southern California. The heir to Niarchos’ fortune studied film at the university, hoping for a career in the film industry.

9. His brother is an art collector

Stavros Niarchos is the eldest brother of Theo Niarchos, a prominent art lover. Theo fell in love with art at the age of 9 when visiting museums in France and has since focused on pursuing it as a career. After his father’s passion for the art collection, he studied art history at the university. According to Interview Magazine, Theo opened a huge art gallery in Los Angeles, where he keeps an art collection of his friends and renowned artists. He is characterized in the family by his decision to take a different path in life.

10. His separation from Mary Kate Olsen affected her studies

Mary Kate Olsen is one of the many ladies on Stavros’ list of romantic connections. The American actress and fashion designer started dating Stavros in 2015. However, the two didn’t stay long before they separated, and the separation had a devastating impact on the actress. She admitted that she had to take a break from her studies.

