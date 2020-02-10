Sometimes you just have to get a little push from someone to recognize your own talents and get to work. This is exactly what happened to 34 year old Simon Rasmussen from Queensland, Australia. This husband and father had a hidden talent that he liked to pursue in his free time in the privacy of his own home. He loved baking and creating unique and incredibly delicious desserts that were worth more to his wife than just sharing with friends and family. This worker had the chance of a lifetime and it was the show, Zumbo’s Just Desserts Season 2, that aired on Australian Channel 7. You can watch the show on Netflix now, and if you already have it, you probably remember this fan darling. But keep reading and learn 10 things you didn’t know about Simon Ramussen.

1. Before mixing ingredients, he mixed concrete

Ramussen made a living from normal work in the concrete business. According to Cook Islands News, Ramussen spent his days mixing and pouring concrete, which didn’t bother him and claimed that it was a job he liked and that helped keep him fit and in good shape.

2. He was ashamed of his passion

Ramussen did not see his passion as a male hobby, so he kept his hobby to himself, only baked at home and kept his talent under wraps. He confessed that he occasionally showed up to work with a few goodies for his buddies and instinctively told his buddies that they were made by his wife, and Ramussen received comments about how well his wife was able to cook. According to an article by Distractify, this little lie only worked as long as one day his wife came to work and asked the boys how they like their husband’s goodies. Needless to say, they were shocked and couldn’t believe these delicious treats came from their work colleague. It wasn’t long before the orders began to flood.

3. His wife secretly accepted him into the competition

Ramussen’s wife Natacha has always been her husband’s biggest fan and knew that he had something special when baking. Behind his back, she decided to take part in a baking competition that was Zumbo’s Just Desserts. It was the second season of the show, and it was for amateurs who only learned the skills themselves. Perfect! Of course Ramussen gave in when he found out that he had been accepted as a candidate.

4. He was the most fascinating participant

It wasn’t long before Ramussen sinned the hearts of the fans who saw the show. He made incredible desserts and they were all fun for the audience. He created two particularly memorable ones, the UF-Fro and the Lucky-13. Most fans thought Ramussen was an easy win with his colorful and unique creations.

5. Despite the love he received from the fans, he didn’t take the main prize home

Well, despite his popularity on the show, unfortunately, Ramussen wasn’t the one who got away with the top prize of $ 100,000. He remained a tough competitor until the end, but the main prize winner was a 19-year-old girl named Catherine from New South Wales, who delighted the jury with her spectacular performance, a “three ruby ​​ring casserole,” a South Korean inspired dessert.

6. He designed something from the 80s

One of Ramussen’s most memorable creations was his “Lucky 13” creation, which was a relapse to children’s toys from the 1980s. The dessert is described as “covered with thin strips of magenta, cherry red, honey yellow and baby blue fondant”. It was said to be absolutely creative and that its craftsmanship was impeccable. Many fans found it difficult to believe that the “Lucky-13” was not enough to convince the jury.

7. He may have looked confident but was doubtful during the competition

To see Ramussen, you thought he was as confident as any baker who has done this all his life, but according to Ramussen himself, he was doubtful even before the show started to record. Ramussen admitted that after hearing the stories of the other bakers, how their baking was their passion and how serious they all took it, he just didn’t feel good enough to compete against the others. He didn’t feel like he should be participating in the competition at all. But he was wrong in making it to the end and almost winning the main prize.

8. He thinks he’s a perfectionist

Like many people who have a craft that they love passionately, Ramussen falls into the category of a perfectionist with his baking. He admits that he is tough on himself in the kitchen and takes it to heart when he looks at one of his creations and it doesn’t live up to his expectations.

9. His family was his biggest motivation

What is your biggest motivation to create the best desserts? If you happened to see one of the episodes of the series, you may have noticed that Ramussen always had a picture of his wife and three children, all the girls, with him all the time. He said the whole reason he did the competition was for his family. He says that they have always been and will be his greatest inspiration and what motivates him.

10. His dreams have changed, and that includes a boutique and a bakery

After letting the cat out of the bag and the world knows what his true passion is, Ramussen realigns his life goals. Maybe he didn’t take home the main prize for the show, but he’s seriously thinking about his future. He’s been baking for more than eight years and thinks he might want to get out of the business and do something he really loves and something he could pass on to his girls. According to Cook Islands News, he plans to open a small boutique where he can make “simple but elegant desserts and pastry shops”. I have no doubt that he will make this dream come true for himself.