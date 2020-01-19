10 things you didn't know about Shea Wigham

advertisement

When you look at Shea Wigham, it almost looks as if he’s always in a bad mood, as if his characters shouldn’t have fun in the movie, or as if he wants to drink a particularly juicy lemon before he gets into the role. Fortunately, that’s not the case, but he still plays a lot of very serious, stupid characters that are rather dark in the films in which he plays, although he has had the chance to play other characters that have more a variety Emotions can and can make a significant contribution to the project. You’ve probably seen this guy in many different films and even a number of television shows since working with some of the best actors and directors in the industry. He’s not always the biggest star in the room, but he tends to project himself in such a way that you know he’s there.

Here are a few things about Shea that you may not have known.

10. He doesn’t see what he’s doing as a job.

Some would say that this is a smart idea, since it can get terribly boring from the moment it becomes a job, unless your passion is big enough to make it something else that it allows you to go in with your head up and a lot of anticipation for the next day.

9. It is planned to win him over for the next Mission: Impossible films.

On the one hand, it is enough to roll a person’s eyes to believe that there will be so many MI films, on the other hand, it may be interesting to record Shea there, because it is not yet clear which part he will take and how The films will make use of him, provided it looks like he is part of at least two of them.

8. His filmography is really impressive.

Shea was not idle during his time in show business and it turns out that his resume is filled with titles that have put him on the list in one way or another. You can see that it was part of some great films and some of it is not that memorable.

7. He has a net worth of around $ 7 million.

This is not too surprising since he has made a name for himself in the show industry for some time and is likely to have amassed a lot of wealth by only playing supporting roles and parts that give him a little more freedom and the opportunity to gain more experience collect while turning to bigger and better roles.

6. He has appeared in many high profile shows and films.

From Death Note on Netflix to Silver Linings Playbook to Boardwalk Empire, he has been involved in many different projects that flaunted his character on a grand scale and made him an integral part of the cast as long as his character was allowed to stay with it. which in some cases is almost from start to finish.

5. He is currently in his fifties.

It has to be said that he looks good for his age since he was in his fifties, he seems to have many good years left and could possibly be involved in action films and dramas alike, as long as he stays healthy and takes care of himself.

4. Shea is not that big on social media.

It looks like he’s not so into social media that he really has a lot of followers, but then there are those who don’t really take part in all the social media hype, and it’s hard to blame them, as there are times when social media matters, it’s more of a trap than a blessing considering how many people are lurking with opinions that they think matter.

3. His points at Rotten Tomatoes go from one extreme to the other.

As a rule, this is no reason to reflect, as Rotten Tomatoes is another critic side, where mistakes can occur just as when evaluating actors. This page is about as useless as a popsicle with a water taste.

2. He was a co-founder of a New York theater company.

Obviously, acting is something he has been taking care of for a long time, since he was much younger and has not stopped since. The type of dedication and drive required to hold onto something for so long is quite inspiring.

1. Boardwalk was his first time on TV.

It may be hard to believe, but when you think about it, some people go straight to the screen and don’t even touch the TV roles for years.

You may now notice him a little more if you remember who he is.

