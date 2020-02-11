Seema Mody has been with CNBC since 2011 after gaining experience with CNBC-TV18 in Mumbai. Due to her extensive knowledge of foreign policy, she became a member of the Council of Foreign Relations, a non-profit organization specializing in foreign policy and international relations. Her achievements have been numerous, including being the first South Asian personality to be CNBC’s on-air news anchor. Here’s your chance to learn more about the woman who has also been said to be one of the sexiest and most fashionable anchors in women.

1. She wanted to be a doctor

When Seema spoke to Valley’s Catholic high school class in 2018, she found that she had acne as a student in the same school. For this reason, Seema, as young as she was, wanted to grow up and offer solutions for people with similar problems as a dermatologist. She was serious about studying life sciences in college, but after graduating from the University of Washington, Seema realized that a career in medicine wasn’t for her.

2. She once prepared for an audition in a toilet

When you choose an interview, you have to be in top shape, and since appearance matters first, as a woman you have to be perfectly made up and dressed. However, circumstances beyond Seema’s control led her to prepare for the audition in a toilet. As published by Pamplin Media, Seema arrived in Mumbai at 3 a.m. to interview CNBC-TV18, but her room was not yet ready. She only had a few hours to prepare. so she went to the bathroom and later went to the studio.

3. It does not pass on an opportunity

Someone once said that if you are given the opportunity to do something but have no idea how to do it, you should take the opportunity and learn later how to do it. Seema seems to agree with this mindset, because even if she had no idea of ​​the issues assigned to her, she still accepted it. For this reason, the little-knowledgeable Seema has dealt with challenging topics such as global trading and Bitcoin, and has nevertheless done an impressive job.

4. Your first experiences in India

Seema had always been to India with her family at least once a year. For business reasons, however, she only visited the country when she was a junior at school. At that time she got a job at Biocon, a biotech company in Bangalore, and it was the first time for Seema that she was without her family. From a business perspective, the experience has helped her see the opportunities to become a superpower from India, and she has enjoyed the first-hand experience.

5. She considered herself a fool when she was in school

Seema has made such significant progress in her career that she has focused on her goal since she was young. Even at school, she didn’t waste time on anything that would stop her from realizing her dreams. In addition to studying biology, her interest in the financial world ensured that she took several business courses to deepen her knowledge of this subject. Seema not only focused on her studies, but also took time for extracurricular activities. In college, she was so good at classical Indian dances that she took part in competitions, as she told Asiance Magazine.

6. You regretted it in high school

Seema is grateful to all the teachers who affected her life when she was in high school. She fondly remembers Ed Braun, who taught her to respect all religions, Kathy Johnson, who inspired her to study journalism, and Sister Julian, whose music lessons still apply to Seema in her public speech. Despite all the positive things she had to say about her former high school teachers, Seema still wishes someone had taught her something about Wall Street and basic finance.

7. She prefers a private life

Finding out something about Seema is like looking for a needle in a haystack. The woman is so secret in her life that her Instagram account is private. So there is hardly anything about her family; Aside from being born in Oregon and growing up in Portland under two siblings whose names are unknown, her background remains blurred. Regarding her love life, Seema was always rumored to be with Jeff Macke. However, none of them have ever confirmed that they are in a relationship.

8. How to help studying biology in journalism

You may be wondering how a degree in biology can affect journalism, but Seema thinks she made sure it went well. Perhaps the experience of dismantling animals and plants and looking at them under a microscope combines biology with journalism. She said that science had taught her how to use subtle details to find underlying trends.

9. She believes that her Indian heritage has formed a solid foundation for her

Some celebrities are known to be ashamed of their ethnicity, while others are proud of them. For example, the late Fredi Washington could easily have been considered a white woman because of her hair and eye color, but she campaigned for better treatment for the black population. On the other hand, Merle Oberon was born in India to an English father and an Indian mother, but she was so ashamed of her mother that she pretended to be her servant. Seema is cut from a different fabric than Merle because it is proud of its heritage. She even says that being Indian has helped her both in her career and in her private life. She also wrote her college application essay on “Indian American,” according to the University of Washington daily.

10. Your first job after graduation

For a long time, Seema was a conflict between biology and economy; So she found a way to find balance through advice. When she was still in school, Seema spent the semester studying biology, but during the summer holidays she did internships that focused on business. Her first job at Accenture Consulting allowed her to combine her passions.