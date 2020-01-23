advertisement

Sandi Toksvig is a Danish-British television presenter and comedian. She recently announced that she will give up her role as co-host of The Great British Bake Off. Here are ten things about them that you may not know.

1. She was born in Copenhagen

Her father was a Danish journalist and she was born in Copenhagen. However, since he was a foreign correspondent, he spent a lot of time traveling abroad. This meant that the family also went with him and they never really had a chance to settle in Denmark. She felt more and more at home in Great Britain and that may be because she has lived here since her youth.

2. She was in mission control for the moon landings

When the moon landed, her father reported mission control and Sandi was able to accompany him. She was eleven years old at the time and one of the clearest memories she has is the hand of Neil Armstrong’s secretary when the ship landed on the surface. His secretary was obviously very nervous and she was glad that she could offer some comfort.

3. She graduated from Cambridge University with a first class degree

She attended Girton College, which is part of Cambridge University. She read law, anthropology and archeology, which meant that she had to do a lot of hard work to earn her degree. She has also won The Raemaker and The Theresa Montefiore awards for excellence. After leaving Cambridge, she decided to continue her comedy career instead of taking a more academic path.

4. She was a member of Footlights when she was in Cambridge

During her studies in Cambridge, she was part of the Footlights theater group. She wrote the first one-woman show the group has ever performed, and she also starred on the show. She was part of this group at the same time as other notable members such as Emma Thompson and Hugh Laurie. Another member of the group was Stephen Fry, whom she replaced in 2016 as the host of the quiz show QI.

5. She made a cameo in Call The Midwife

She appeared in Call The Midwife’s Christmas special in 2013. Metro called her one of the top things in the episode. She played a nurse who worked in the local hospital. Her role as Sister Gibbs has been described as a grumpy nurse who has a heartwarming story. This is one of the few appearances on television that she has made in an acting role that she normally performs as herself.

6. She has three children

She has three children, all of whom were carried by her ex-partner Peta Stewart. The children were conceived through artificial insemination and all have the same biological father. One of the main reasons she came out as a lesbian was that her children didn’t think it strange that they had two mothers. Sandi and her children all said that it makes absolutely no difference to them that they are not biologically related. They all believe that there is much more than just blood and that it will always be the case for them. Although Sandi and Peta are no longer together, they still have a good relationship for the good of the children.

7. She also works as an author

She has written over twenty books for adults and children. This includes both fiction and non-fiction, and some of them are based on their own lives. She spent a lot of time in the United States when she was growing up and traveled around the country for some time to explore the places where she had spent some time when she was younger. She used this experience to write Gladys Reunited: A Personal American Journey. She also wrote a novel for young adults based on the experiences of her father and grandparents during the Holocaust. She has also written several plays.

8. She has an OBE for broadcasting services

The Wandsworth Guardian reported that it was added to the New Years Honors List in late 2013. Her OBE was awarded for services to broadcasting. Her first job on television was the moderation of a children’s program called No. 73, which was broadcast in the 1980s. Since then she has been working on television almost continuously. Most of this work was shown in panel discussions in which she appeared either as a guest or as a moderator. She was awarded the Prince of Wales Prize at Buckingham Palace.

9. She lives on a houseboat

Sandi currently lives with her wife Debbie on a houseboat in Wandsworth. In this area there is a large community of people who live on these types of boats. She enjoys the simplicity of life on the water, but the downside is that she doesn’t have a lot of space. She overcame this by buying a house in a Kent where she supposedly mostly keeps her books. It also means that the couple has a place to flee to if they want a break from life on the water.

10. Noel Fielding misses her at the Great British Bake Off

When her co-host Noel Fielding announced that she was leaving the show, he wrote on Twitter how much he would miss her. He compared their partnership with Tom and Jerry and said he would be lost without them. Other stars and past candidates have also reported on social media to say how much she will be missed. Sandi has said that she believes her friendship with Noel and the other actors continues even though she is no longer part of the show.

