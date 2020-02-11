The fact that Samantha Ponder works in the sports sector has caused her to develop thick skin because not everyone is her fan. The woman knows her worth and believes that her good looks have not brought her to where she is today; she has worked hard since she knew that a career in sports was for her. After juggling her studies and a job while studying, Samantha is now the host of ESPN’s Sunday NFL countdown. Let’s see how her work affects her and how she keeps the balance between mother, wife and career woman.

1. She became a victim of trolling

It is said that whatever a man can do, a woman can do better, but it is just a statement that is positively received by women, since men seem to have a problem with it. When Samantha got the rumor in 2017 to replace Chris Berman on the NFL Countdown Pregame Show, she got a lot of negative tweets. One person said that the only time she could talk about sports was if she had ever worn a soccer ball, while another person added that she knew nothing about sports and was not a talented reporter. Fortunately, the anchor received equally positive comments.

2. Parents don’t let them interfere in their job

Samantha wanted to be involved in her daughter’s life as much as possible and to know how quickly children grow. So she went to the executive producer and told him that she would like to travel with her daughter, and luckily he agreed as long as it didn’t affect her work. Still, Scout has been on many ESPN game night websites. Samantha always had her mother with her so Cindi Steele took care of Scout at work. Although ESPN understood, Samantha said that she never took her kindness for granted.

3. Your biggest fight as a parent

It is the joy of every parent to be there when the baby reaches its milestones, but sometimes circumstances beyond our control leave us out of those special moments. Samantha tried to be there to see her firstborn daughter grow. Unfortunately, her husband was busy playing football at the time, while Sam was on the go due to her job responsibilities. Since she couldn’t be with her husband, Sam felt the inner difficulties of knowing that her job meant separating her daughter from her father. She remembered that the first time Scout turned around, Christian wasn’t there to see it.

4. Your greatest joy in motherhood

Not every family has two parents, and Samantha is grateful that she has a husband who likes to spend time with his children. As she said Sports Illustrated, Christian is the best father in the world and spending time with Scout is the greatest joy as a mother.

5. She has strong faith in God

Samantha was exposed to Christianity at a young age and says that she has never met someone who loves God as much as her parents. She believes that everyone she met was brought on her way by God for a reason. Her parents are the founders of M.A.D. Ministries that offer university scholarships, training, spiritual counseling, sports training and accommodation for young people. However, their religion has been criticized by people like Dan Katz of Barstool, who described her as a “bible-freak” and said he didn’t want to see GameDay and let Samantha talk about God.

6. She knew she would be a third grade sports broadcaster

With a father who was and is a basketball and soccer coach, Samantha and her siblings play three different sports each year. Sport became her identity, which she did not want to lose when growing up; So she knew that she wanted to pursue a career in sports. However, Samantha was only certain to become a sports broadcaster in third grade.

7. She lived in her car for a few weeks

We have all heard horror stories from people who had to live on the streets because they had little money to pay rent. Others like Kelly Clarkson and Jewel lost their homes and had to live on their cars while waiting for their long breaks. For Samantha, it’s not the lack of money that made her live in her car. she admitted that it was only cheap. At that time she already had a job at ESPN, but she lacked a feel for the beautiful things in life.

8. How she came to watch TV

Knowing what you want and getting it are two very different things; As much as Samantha wanted to be a sports broadcaster, she had to look for a way to be on TV. When ABC and ESPN merged, Samantha was in college and got an internship. She worked with Craig James, John Saunders and Doug Flutie, who encouraged them to shade them until they had all the skills they needed. The three were kind enough to help Samantha make a demo tape after being their research assistant and intern for three years. According to HuffPost, Samantha got a job at Liberty after the tape was posted to work on the side for soccer and basketball.

9. She knew that Christian was right for her right away

In 2012, Christian started sending Samantha messages on Twitter with random questions that seemed strange to Samantha. However, they did connect and were engaged until December 2012. For Samantha, she knew that Christian was her lord after gaining experiences with men that made her understand what she didn’t want from a man.

10. She married in jeans and a sweatshirt

Unlike most little girls who dream of fairytale weddings, Samantha has never bothered with such details. As a result, it wasn’t a big deal on her wedding day where the wedding took place. She was wearing jeans and a sweatshirt when Christian picked her up from the airport. They then drove to Hudson and had a civil ceremony without telling their parents.