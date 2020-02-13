Ronen Rubinstein is an actor best known for his appearance in the freeform series “Dead of Summer”. Most recently he was seen in the new television series “9-1-1 Lonestar” with Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler. We wanted to know a little more about him, so we looked at his story and learned some fascinating facts that we would like to share with you. Here are 10 things you probably didn’t know about Ronen Rubinstein.

1. He is also a musician

Ronen Rubinstein is not only a talented actor, but also a musician. He plays two different instruments. He plays ukulele and bongos. This is a little treat most of his fans didn’t know, and it’s nice to know that one of your favorite characters has multiple celebrities.

2. He was not born in America

Despite being an American actor, Ronen was not born in the United States. He was born on November 7, 1993 in Rehovot, Israel. He is 26 years old and has a sister. His family moved to the United States and he attended high school in the Staten Island region, where he graduated.

3. It appeared in “Orange is the New Black”

Ronen Rubinstein got his first big break as an actor when he got a role in the television series “Orange is the New Black”. This gave him the visibility he needed to let the world know what a talented actor he was. After his appearance in the series, Rubinstein opened up new opportunities. Immediately afterwards he was offered a leading role in a new television series alongside actor Rob Lowe with the title “9-1-1 Lonestar”. He plays the role of Lowe’s son and the two are firefighters who were transferred from New York City to New York Texas.

4. He serves as a role model in his new series

Rubenstein plays the role of the son of the fire chief. Tyler Kennedy Strand is a firefighter who is openly gay and is recovering from opioid addiction. This is a very educational series as it follows details of Tyler’s life and struggles, which he encounters with a good dose of realism, but it shows that human will and inner strength can be called together to overcome some of the worst living conditions ,

5. He is a fashionista

Ronen Rubinstein is known for his great sense of style. When asked about it, he wanted to say that he believes that “style is an extension of our soul”. He also believes it is important to present yourself in such a way that we feel good and confident. He also believes it is important to be environmentally friendly and choose fashions that are made in environmentally friendly environments.

6. Ronen loves his fans

Rubinstein is very good at paying a lot of attention to his fans. He even showed up to surprise them with special ticket giveaways and chances to win film premieres. He just showed up to say hello and take photos with fans, and is happy to visit them and answer questions they have. He admits that his fans are important and their support has helped him achieve the level of success he is enjoying now, and he will not forget it. He loves meeting and talking to people who are fans.

7. Ronen is still learning

At 26, Ronen Rubinstein has only been playing for 7 years and admits that there is still a lot to learn. He enjoys seeing Liv Tyler and Rob Lowe in action because he keeps getting tips on how to play their roles. These are big names that he saw as a kid, and now that he’s acting alongside them, he’s paying close attention to what he’s doing and improving his game. He feels privileged to be working with them and it’s like being a student again because he learns so much more about acting.

8. He is a writer and director

Ronen Rubinstein already has a loan in his portfolio as an author and director. It is for the short film “Something in the Way” released in 2013. He also played the role of James Manning in the short film. He branches out into his entertainment business skills, which shows the world that if he continues on his current upward path, he will be a key player in the film industry.

9. His first appearance as an actor was in 2011

Ronen Rubenstein’s first professional acting appearance was in 2011 in the film “Detachment”. He played the role of Gangsta. In the same year he appeared as Insurgent 2 in the short film “Katya”. The following year he appeared in the short film “A promise is a promise”, and the following year he wrote, directed and played in “Something in the Way”, and appeared in the film “It felt like love”. He played in 2014 with small roles such as “Jamie Marks Is Dead” and in 2015 in “Condemned”, “Some Kind of Hate” and a guest appearance in “Orange is the New Black”. His first recurring role was in the television series “Dead of Summer” 2016 as Alex Powell. From 2017 to 18 he played three other smaller parts in “Smartass”, “West of Time” and “Dude”.

10. Ronen Rubinstein is just starting to shine

Ronen Rubinstein was an aspiring star until recently. He appeared in “Bushwick Beats” and “Less Than Zero” in 2019, but his last recurring role is a meatier appearance that shows his character and has given him the opportunity to shine. He is a rising star that you should keep an eye on because it shines brightly in its current role. He will continue to appear in “9-1-1 Lonestar” until 2020 and has also released another film called “Follow Me”. The project is currently in the post-production phase of development and will appear as a character called Alexei. The film is scheduled to be released sometime in 2020.