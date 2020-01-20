advertisement

Olivia Taylor Dudley’s career may have taken a few years, but the actress has more than made up for her slow start since then. In the past decade, she’s been seen not only fleetingly in smaller films, but also in one of the most popular television series on Syfy (The Magicians, if you didn’t know it). With season five already underway, now is a good time to catch up on a few things you may not know about the actress.

1. Chernobyl diaries were her breakthrough

In 2007, Dudley landed her first film role (albeit a supporting role) in The Anna Nicole Smith Story, a biographical film with Willa Ford as the eponymous Anna Nicole. The film couldn’t set fire to the box office and Dudley’s appearance as a dancer was more “blink and you miss it” than revolutionary. Her next film appearances like “Remembering Phil” and “Birds of a Feather” were similar, and it wasn’t until 2012 that she got her first leading role in the thriller “Chernobyl Diaries”.

2. She made her TV debut in NCIS

After playing smaller characters in small feature films for several years, Dudley made her small film debut in 2011 in an episode of NCIS. Guest roles such as CSI: Miami (2011 – 2012), Don’t Trust the B – in Apartment 23 (2012), The Mindy Project (2013), Arrested Development (2013) and The Comedians (2015)) followed. By 2015, the producers clearly felt that they would do enough footwork to earn a leading role, which was associated with Alice Quinn’s role in the fantasy series “The Magicians”.

3. She had a long-term relationship with Evan Glodell

Dudley’s romantic past spans a five-year relationship with Evan Glodel, a filmmaker who became famous in 2011 with the indie sensation Bellflower. After filming and editing Glodel’s second feature film (the unpublished Chuck Hank and the San Diego Twins) together, the two went their separate ways in 2016. Dudley has since described the experience of filming and the impact on the relationship, according to Indiewire. “As humans, we fall madly in love with another person and then we throw up. Something is wrong and it’s over and you have to deal with the mess in your head,” she said. “On this trip we had to go through this mess together. (The film) is about a relationship between two people that no longer works. They decide to delve deeply into the why and how of relationships. It was an intense journey into the deepest dark parts of the relationship. It’s an ever-changing beast of a movie that made Evan and me face all of our demons and learn how to be honest with ourselves. ‘

4. It was the saving grace of the Vatican tapes

In 2015, Dudley was cast as a victim by Angela Holmes in the demonic property film The Vatican Tapes. The film was a critical flop. Rotten Tomatoes summed up the general consensus with the comment “A loud, red exorcism thriller that offers nothing new to an already overpopulated subgenre.” Together. Nicolas Rapoid of the New York Times remarked: “Her eyes convey unsettling changes in self-confidence and sinister intentions. Her look at an eyebrow or a strange change in posture is more gripping than the film’s usual horror tactics. ‘

5. She is very close to the cast of The Magicians

The Magicians was Dudley’s big TV break and it’s a series she cares about for several reasons. Dudley was not only attracted to the material itself, but also quickly fell in love with the team around her and spoke in interviews about how the cast feels like a big family. “We all immediately clicked as family and friends and are as close as possible. In the off-season you don’t always see each other because we live in different places, but we really feel like family when we shoot,” she said to take letter.

6. She is one of the narrators of You Know You Want This

When she’s not filming, Dudley likes to do small side appearances. something that showed up when she became one of the narrators of You Know You Want This, a collection of dark short stories written by Kristen Roupenian. Other famous names that Dudley supports in the audiobook are Aubrey Plaza, Jayme Mattler, Molly Pope, Will Damron, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Emily Tremaine, Finn Wittrock and Amy Ryan.

7. She created a web series

Before Dudley started her career in television and film, she was busy improving her filmmaking skills in the long-running web series 5-Second Films. As the name suggests, the series consisted of several 5-second films, one of which was released every day for 6 years. The project, which started before YouTube launched, provided Dudley with a “quick course” for filmmakers. Since then she has been working behind the scenes, writing, editing and producing short projects.

8. The magicians have changed them

It may be understandable that Dudley has started to take on some of her moves, since she has been the character of Alice in The Magicians since 2015. “She taught me to be smart,” she told ShowBizJunkies. “Instead of dealing with women on TV and in film, I can make myself comfortable being smart. It has to offer. I have a lot of respect for Alice. I think she’s really determined what I really love about her. ‘

9. She is a big TV fan

While some actors claim never to watch TV, Dudley is on the other end of the spectrum, delighted to be a massive pop culture consumer and an even bigger couch potato. “I love television. I could sit and watch TV and watch films all day, ”she tells the Observer. “It’s really all I do when I’m not working.”

10. She is horrified

Given that we know Dudley best for her appearances in films like Chernobyl Diaries (2012), The Vatican Tapes (2015), and Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015), it is not surprising that she is a horror film lover. “I’m a huge fan of horror films,” she tells Shock Ya. “Horror films keep pulling me back. I think the genre is exciting, especially with an exorcism film, because the reality you may experience keeps pulling people back. ‘

