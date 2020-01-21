advertisement

The remake of Freeform’s show “Party of Five” has caught the attention of many people because it highlights the social, political debate about immigration. The television series is based on the original drama released in 1994 with a similar title, but adds a new twist to the Acosta family that is separated at the border. Niko Guardado is one of the casts; He takes on the role of Beto, a teenager trying to improve his grades and lead a normal teenage life. In addition to his role in “Party of Five”, Niko is also known for his role in “The Goldbergs” as Rebeun Amaro jr. Famous. You may know Niko Guardado from his acting career, but there is more to his life than you will find out from these few facts.

1. His attraction to “Party of Five” character, Beto

Niko Guardado was interested in the plot of the series because it is relevant to the current immigration debate in the United States. The star “Almost Home” was concerned about the disturbances caused by the separation of children and parents at the border. He is concerned about the plight of children before and after they split up with their parents and appreciates his commitment to the team to clarify the polarizing debate on immigration.

advertisement

2. The only actor who doesn’t speak Spanish

The “Party of Five” series includes multicultural setups in which the casts have Spanish conversations in some scenes. Niko is the only non-Spanish-speaking cast in the set. According to Reality Television World, he is looking for support from native speakers to make his Spanish conversations appear real. He admits that he depends on the team for his translations from English to Spanish.

3. Father is a Major League Baseball legend

Niko Guardado’s father is a famous former Major League baseball player, Eddie Guardado. He is a two-time all-star in American Major League Baseball and a member of the prestigious Hall of Fame of the Minnesota Twins. He, among other famous players like Tori Hunter, is responsible for ensuring that the Minnesota Twins team does not lose its prestigious status. According to Twins Daily, he was nicknamed “The Team That Saved Baseball” in the late 90s, which delighted Minnesota Twins fans by reviving it from a series of defeats. Eddie also played for other teams, namely Cincinnati Reds and the Seattle Mariners.

4. He looks up at Oscar Isaac

Niko looks at the Guatemalan-American actor Oscar Isaac Estrada and compares his situation as an actor with that of the nominee for the Golden Globe Awards. Isaac rose to become a television sensation in the American entertainment industry by playing Latin American characters even though he was unable to speak Spanish fluently. Niko considers Isaac the only actor who embodies what he wants to be; Therefore, he is interested in learning Spanish. He admits that his colleagues Emily and Brandon taught him.

5. He has a supportive family

Niko owes much of his success in the acting industry to the support of family members. His father leaned towards Niko and started an athletic career. So Niko didn’t expect him to support his passion for acting. Nevertheless, every parent wishes the best for their children. this way, Niko remembers how he went to his father and shared his passion, which encouraged him to do whatever he wanted.

6. He is nostalgic about the Metrodome

Niko and his siblings enjoyed growing up going to the ballpark with their father. The family is an avid twin fan, and Niko remembers his trips to the sports and leisure facilities where he played with his siblings. The actor also nostalgically remembers everything they had to go through before their father let them visit the place. Despite the twins’ new home at Target, he still enjoys a high reputation at Metrodome.

7. Challenges he faced as a beto

Niko Guardado said he has put a lot of pressure on the “Party of Five” fans who have higher expectations of his role. Since the film is a remake of an original series from the 90s, it admits that fans of the original series expect Niko to bring his character to life as Beto and to surpass the previous piece. Despite the series with new characters and different scenarios, Niko must maintain the relevance of the role, which is portrayed in both the original and the new series. So far it can be said that he has met the expectations of most fans of the shows because he is a well-known name.

8. How he prepared for his role as a Beto

Preparing for a role takes a lot of time and dedication to highlight the character the author had in mind. For Niko, he took the time to read the subject of the series, immigration. His reading gave him an insight into the real experience of family separation, which allowed him to put into perspective what he had learned from his reading.

9. Auditioned for two roles

Both Niko Guardado and Brandon Larracuente were asked by the production team to play two different characters. Brandon was first invited to audition for Emilio. However, he later got an offer to audition for Beto too. Niko was also invited to audition for Beto and later received a message from his manager to audition for Emilio. In the end, they both booked the characters they auditioned for at the beginning. According to Sahiwal TV, Larracuente admits that he identified more with Emilio’s character than with Betos.

10. When he was two years old, he had an agent

Niko was interested in becoming an actor from an early age. He rewound the VCR and studied about actors. At the age of two he already had an agent and made TV advertisements. He has appeared in several television shows and films such as “Schooled”, “Lot in The West” and “Almost Home”.

advertisement