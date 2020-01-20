advertisement

With 20 years of experience as an actress, Nikki Amuka-Bird is not a newcomer to the industry. As a star in stage, television and film, she has built a reputation as one of the UK’s most reliable actresses over the past two decades, even securing a BAFTA. In 2020, she will deliver the goods again as part of the cast of Armando Iannucci’s new HBO science fiction comedy Avenue 5. Learn more about the actress with these ten little facts.

1. She married (and divorced) her co-star

Amuka-Bird is not the only famous name in the family. In 2003, the actress married her colleague Geoffrey Streatfeild after the two met on a tour with the RSC in Japan. Streatfeild, a member of the historic Streatfeild family that helped shape the counties of Sussex, Surrey and Kent in the 17th and 18th centuries, is best known for its roles in television shows such as The Thick of It, Spooks and The Hollow Crown. After 7 years of marriage, the couple announced their divorce in 2010.

2. She was born in Nigeria

Amuka-Bird was born in Nigeria to the parents of Patricia and Sam, both of whom were journalists at the time. After spending her early childhood in Lagos, the actress left Africa with her mother when her parents separated. From there she spent several years in London before moving to Antigua at the age of nine. The actress found it difficult to adapt to her new environment and asked to attend boarding school in the UK. The rest of her childhood was spent between her mother in Antigua and her school in England.

3. She dreamed of becoming a dancer

Despite her success as an actress, Amuka-Bird had very different ambitions as a child. The actress’s first goal was to become a dancer, an ambition that was turned upside down when an injury forced her to rethink her plans. “I hurt my back and at that point was thinking about what to do about the university and I thought I would try acting college because I knew you could dance there but you had to don’t do everything, ”she says since then. “It was only when I went to drama college that this world (drama) opened up and I fell in love with it and became obsessed like everyone else.”

4. Her TV debut was in Holby City

After graduating from the London Academy of Music and Performing Arts (LAMDA), Amuka-Bird made her professional TV debut in the British medical drama series Holby City. While the gig was fleeting, it at least served as a foot in the door. Since these early days, the actress has made one-off guest appearances in shows such as Canterbury Tales (2003), Murder Prevention (2004), Spooks (2006), Robin Hood (2006), Sinbad (2012) and House of Fools (2014) and Doctor Who ( 2017), along with recurring and leading roles such as Survivors (2008-2010), Small Island (2009), Luther (2011-2013) and Hard Sun (2018).

5. She toured with the RSC

Amuka-Bird not only took a successful path in television and film, but also a successful career on stage. After graduating from LAMDA, she toured with the Royal Shakespeare Company and earned a reputation (and multiple nominations) for her appearances in the categories A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Storm, The Servant of Two Masters, and Twelfth Night. Despite leaving the RSC, she continues to perform regularly on stage with some of her most notable credits, including Doubt: A Parable, Welcome to Thebes and World Music.

6. It can be seen next to Meryl Streep

You have now managed to share the screen time with Meryl Streep. In 2019, Amuka-Bird did just that when she appeared alongside Streep and an incredible cast of Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas, Jeffrey Wright, David Schwimmer, Matthias Schoenaerts, James Cromwell and Sharon Stone in the comedy drama staged by Steven Soderbergh. The laundromat. Her other films include The Personal Story of David Copperfield (2019), A Private War (2018), The Children Act (2017), Denial (2016), Jupiter Ascending (2015) and The Face of an Angel (2014). , Coriolanus (2011), The Disappeared (2008), The Omen (2006) and Cargo (2006).

7. She won a BAFTA

In 2016, the BBC announced that it starred Amuka-Bird and Phoebe Fox in an adaptation of Zadie Smith’s acclaimed novel NW. Amuka-Bird’s portrayal of Natalie’s central character delighted audiences and critics alike and was awarded a BAFTA lead by the British Academy of Film and Television Awards.

8. Avenue 5 is her second collaboration with Armando Iannucci

Amuka-Bird and the Glaswegian director Amuka-Bird seem to have made a bond, at least when their two most recent projects come into question. Both Avenue 5 and David Copperfield’s The Personal History have Iannucci as the director and Amuka-Bird as the star – which the actress is very happy about. “(Armando Iannucci) sees potential in you that you didn’t know you had,” she told the standard. “I honestly never would have thought I could. But he asked me if I wanted to come and play. Now I think: what can I push myself for? I’m so grateful to Arm. He changed me . “

9. Hair is everything

As every woman knows, hair can lengthen or shorten your day. According to Amuka-Bird, it can also create or destroy a character – or at least Rav Mulcair, whose anti-gravity hairstyle has almost as much presence on stage as Amuka-Bird himself. “The hair is everything!”, She told the Evening Standard. “The hair is basically the characterization. We looked into the future and how a strong black businesswoman could wear her hair. So we were inspired by Black Panther and the idea of ​​natural hair. So, it’s an epitome of bob – but it’s also an afro power bob. ‘

10. She is looking forward to getting older

While some actresses fear their 40th birthday, Amuka-Bird is happy about the experience of aging and claims that she no longer has to worry as much about her career. “I started taking a holistic approach, and I’m less nervous about a job these days,” she told the Guardian. “An older actor once told me that you can think generously instead of worrying about yourself. They think about the character and the script and then learn what works and what doesn’t. ‘

