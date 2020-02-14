Molly Qerim knew that she would have a career in the media, so she armed herself with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. She has worked for various networks before joining ESPN, and maybe her skills have saved her from massive layoffs on the network. She’s always been a sports fan, so it’s no surprise that she appeared in shows like “Fantasy Football Now” that made her win an Emmy Award. Now she is the face of “First Take” and Molly does not slow down until she achieves what is on her vision board. The following facts will help you learn more about them.

1. In 2011 she was diagnosed with endometriosis

In 2018, Molly decided to talk about her experience with endometriosis to show other women who have undergone such a diagnosis that they are not alone. She said that she had been diagnosed with a condition that had worsened seven years earlier. For Molly, the condition had spread to other vital organs, including the liver, lungs, and kidneys, after the cyst ruptured to release the toxins to the rest of her body.

2. She continued to drink coffee against her doctor’s advice

You’d think that someone whose health was at stake would do anything to get well, but Molly didn’t. As much as she wanted to be declared free from the disturbance, Molly could not reduce her daily coffee consumption. She’d gone so far as to change her diet by reducing sugar, processed foods, and alcohol, but she couldn’t do without her coffee. Molly’s defense was her early morning schedule; So coffee gave her the much-needed boost of energy.

3. You preferred acupuncture over medicine to treat endometriosis

The doctors prescribed Lupron to treat Molly’s condition and, of course, as eager as she was to get rid of endometriosis, she gladly took it. Unfortunately, over time, she found that it had mental, emotional, and physical side effects. She put on a lot of weight, went through menopause, and the pain from the injections she got in her back was unbearable. Molly therefore opted for acupuncture to particularly relieve the pain. According to the Daily Mail, the treatment was on her feet and stomach to regulate hormonal imbalances and pain.

4. She grew up as a sports fan

Unlike households where their favorite pastime may be watching a movie together, Molly’s family went to play instead. As a child, she remembers that everyone was involved in the sport. Her best teams were the Yankees and the Celtics because they were her father’s favorite. The culture has not stopped, although the children are all grown up; Molly’s father was a season ticket holder for UConn’s women’s and men’s basketball, and he still goes to every game.

5. She considers her job on “First Take” to be the best she has ever had

According to UConn Magazine, it was the worst job ever when Molly got the job as a moderator on First Take. Molly disagrees, however, because she couldn’t have taken a better position. She explained that she loves the challenge of knowing how to keep the show moving while the boys are fighting over their opinions. Your job is to make sure that she stays neutral and every topic is fully addressed by looking at both the good and the ugly sides. If the boys agree, she will be forced to play the devil’s lawyer.

6. She believes in the power of words

It has been said that whatever you confess, you will most likely own it; It is therefore recommended to choose our words carefully. For Molly, she speaks out her goals and even writes them down because she believes there is some kind of power to write your goals in your handwriting. However, Molly not only explains your goals, but also believes in the power to be ambitious and work hard to achieve your goals. She admitted that many of the things she had written down had happened.

7. She always wanted to be in ESPN

When she was still studying at the University of Connecticut, Molly got an internship at ESPN. The exposure made her sure what she would like to do in the future, but at the time she was still new to the field; So the chances of ever hosting a show were impossible. When she left ESPN, Molly was determined to play a much more important role again than in digital media. Also, one person told Molly when she left that she would be back in about three years, and Molly took it as confirmation of her fate. The other motivation was to be close to their family since most of them live in Connecticut. Therefore, returning to ESPN remained a priority.

8. Someone started a petition to have ESPN remove it

Molly may be known for her fiery demeanor on First Take, but there are people who have had enough of her. According to change.org, Justin Peters started a petition eight months ago to remove Molly from ESPN. He argued that Molly’s response to Lavar’s comment caused the network to get unnecessary attention. He added that it is treated as an afterthought; is therefore irrelevant to the show. According to Justin, Molly doesn’t come close to former host Caro Campion. While the network has already demonstrated its point of view by banning Lavar from the network, Justin now has 156 signatures. He is only looking for 200 signatures. So let’s see what happens when he reaches the goal.

9. She was once accused of cheating on her boyfriend

Molly’s friend Angelica once posted a video of someone who looked like Molly was getting intimate with another man. People quickly showed their anger on Instagram and even insulted Molly for the alleged infidelity. However, Angelica deleted the video and said it wasn’t Molly, but a Mexican couple she didn’t even know. The television host claimed that it wasn’t her and the speed at which the lies amazed her; Jalen, however, remained a mother.

10. She Americanized her name

A person’s name carries a lot of weight, so if you mispronounce it, you can take it personally. For Molly, however, she can never blame anyone for mispronouncing her last name because even she is to blame. She revealed that it should be “keh-REEM”, but she deals with “CARE-um”. She revealed that the change makes her feel like a “sellout” when she says it to Muslims and Albanians.