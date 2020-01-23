advertisement

Melissa Roxburgh is a Canadian actress best known for her role as Michaela Stone in Manifesto, who has just started her second season. She also starred in Diary Of A Wimpy Kid. Here are ten things about them that you may not know.

1. She is a dual citizen of Canada and the United States

Melissa was born in Canada, but her father was born in Chicago, which makes her a dual citizen. She has two sisters and a brother and is the second oldest child. Her mother was a tennis player and her father was a pastor of a church he opened in Vancouver. She moved to LA to continue playing, and the fact that she was already a US citizen facilitated this process. She remains close to her family even though she now lives in the United States.

advertisement

2. She only started acting after graduating from high school

She didn’t do a drama in high school because it was just something that interested her after she graduated. She started auditioning for roles in Vancouver and soon won a role in Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules. She also played in the sequel, but in a different role. She also played in some of the most popular dramas on US television, such as Supernatural, Arrow and Legends Of Tomorrow.

3. She studied communication at Simon Fraser University

She attended Simon Fraser University after leaving high school to study communication science. If her career as an actress had not worked, she would probably have become a journalist. The university is located in the Vancouver area and this meant that she was able to continue her career as an actress during her studies. Though she’s not planning on stopping acting soon, it’s comforting to know that she has something else to make a living.

4. She had the lead in a supernatural split

She played a leading role in Bloodlines, a spin-off of the CW series Supernatural. She had previously appeared on the main show as Violet Duval and it was this episode that acted as a backdoor pilot for Bloodlines. Ultimately, however, the decision was made not to continue producing the show. The show was written by Andrew Dabb and the Supernatural Fandom site explained why he thought the show was ultimately not ordered. The show would have aired at the same time as another CW show with a similar plot, The Originals, and the shows might just have been too similar.

5. She loves to travel

When she was younger, her family spent a lot of time traveling with the Church for relief efforts. She has visited countries around the world such as Africa, Eastern Europe and South America. This gave her a taste for travel and it is a hobby that has continued now that she is older.

6. She enjoys playing tennis and watching

Her mother was a tennis player and grew up with a passion for sports. She plays the game occasionally, but prefers to be a spectator. Her mother still has some contacts in the game, which means that sometimes she can get tickets for high-profile matches. Manifesto is being filmed in New York, which meant that she was recently allowed to attend the US Open.

7. She is impatient to know how the manifesto will end

She told Elite Daily that she really wanted to know how all the secrets in Manifesto were solved. She admitted trying to get as much information from the showrunner as possible, but he doesn’t want to reveal anything. The end of the show is as much a mystery to the performers as it is to the fans, and they get no inside information.

8. She likes to read fan theories about the show

Not only does she formulate her own theories, she also wants to know what everyone else thinks about the show. Melissa believes that some of the characters that are close to each other will contradict each other if the situation develops around the missing flight. She also likes to read what fans expect for her character. There are some interesting theories about Micheala and the character of Zeke, since the two seem to have some kind of connection that hasn’t been fully explored yet.

9. She learned a lot from Josh Dallas

Backstage reported that Josh Dallas gave her a lot of advice on working as an actor. He has more experience than her in starring on a television show, so his advice was very helpful to her. She said that the characters’ personalities in the series are similar to their actual characteristics. Josh does not share her desire to get more information from the producers about what will happen next. This is because he believes that if he is really as surprised as the character of developments that occur, he can play the role of Ben better. This is similar to the way the character of Ben approaches the situation on the show, while her character finds it frustrating that she doesn’t have all the information they need right away.

10. She meets with her obvious co-star JR Ramirez

It was recently announced that she and JR Rameriz had been together for a while, despite trying to keep this secret. On the show, her characters were on the verge of getting engaged before the plane disappeared, since Michaela wanted to accept his suggestion once the plane landed. It is believed that the couple have been together for about six months and they are said to be very happy.

advertisement