advertisement

After Meghann Fahy made a name for herself on Broadway, she turned on the television. So far, it has proven to be a good move. The 29-year-old actress has already had a number of hit shows (including Gossip Girl, Necessary Roughness and Deception), and this January she will be back on our screens in the fourth season of Freeform’s popular comedy drama. The bold guy. If you don’t know her yet, read on to learn more about the aspiring star.

1. She has been singing since she was eight years old

Fahy started singing at the age of 8, but only started acting when she appeared as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz in her high school class game. Shortly thereafter, her mother encouraged her to make open calls to New York. A month after singing for casting agent Bernie Telsey, Fahy received a recall. The audition was no doubt good when Fahy landed her first Broadway appearance as a replacement for Jennifer Damiano as Natalie Goodman in Next to Normal’s Arena Stage production.

advertisement

2. The transition from the second occupation to leadership was difficult

In 2010, Fahy starred for Natalie in Next to Normal. Although she played the leading role until the end of the show in January 2011, the first transition from understudy to principle was difficult for her. “It was a very, very big adjustment. I mean, I had a taste of it when I could go on, but I went from zero to 60, ”she told Playbill. “Suddenly I sang eight shows a week. It definitely cost a lot to learn how to deal with myself and how to get through eight shows this week. It was really, really challenging, but it was the greatest learning experience of my life. “

3. She keeps up to date with podcasts

Given the number of hours she spends on the set each day (which is a lot given the fact that she sets her alarm clock at 4:15 a.m. every morning), Fahy doesn’t have much time to sit back with a newspaper. To keep up to date, she listens to The New York Times podcast The Daily (which she calls “really tasty and accessible”) as she prepares for work.

4. It is all about empowering women

TV shows that focus on “women at work” have a terrible habit of reaffirming the age-old notion that throwing a group of women together is a recipe for disaster (or, if not a disaster, at least a lot Trouble). Since its inception, The Bold Type has violated the norm by showing the true nature of female friendship and solidarity. something Fahy is only too happy to promote. “I think it has moved to the top of society because it is so important and we need it so much,” Fahy told DuJour. “In the first season, we wanted to be positive friends who build each other up. It has caught fire socially and it’s cool to support women now. “

5. Life emulates art

In The Bold Type, Fahy and the castmates Aisha Dee (who plays Kat Edison) and Katie Stevens (Jane Sloan) have the kind of friendship group that we all would like to have. It is similar off-screen because the BFFs hang just as offset as on the screen. “We love each other very much,” confirmed Fahy Cosmopolitan. “We are all in a group chat and are in close contact every day. They are the best. I adore them.”

6. Her first television appearance was with Gossip Girl

After making a name for herself on stage, Fahy switched to television with a guest appearance on Gossip Girl. It was an experience she found more than a little overwhelming … at the cost of some seriously expensive shoes. “I was so nervous that I could hardly speak,” she remembered Cosmo. “I remember wearing very, very expensive shoes. I was really nervous so I’m doing this thing where I rock on my heels and I did and one of the heels just cracked under my foot. They stuck (the heel back on) because they didn’t have a second pair. It was crazy! “

7. She doesn’t consider herself a “brave guy”

The show may be called The Bold Type, but is Fahy like that in real life? After an interview with BriefTake, no…. although she would like to be “I consider myself a person who constantly strives to be the bold type,” she said. “It’s not something that I take for granted. I’m a bit shy by nature, so it’s a challenge that I really like.”

8. She has mixed feelings about social media

At a time when the whole world and her wife are curating the perfect life on social media, it can be difficult to know what’s real and what’s wrong. Fahy admits that she is just as guilty as everyone else of occasionally releasing the highlights rather than the grim reality. However, it still plays the role of Instagram and others as long as you know when to step down. “It can be toxic, but I also think it can be a really nice medium,” she told MTV. “It’s just about knowing the difference and how to protect yourself when you don’t feel good and how to withdraw and switch off.”

9. She loves to learn from her characters

In The Bold Type, the naturally shy Fahy von Sutton learns how to grow taller and braver. The ability to learn lessons from the characters she plays is one of the things that appeal most to Fahy and the main reason she is interested in certain roles. “I tend to be interested in characters I know something about but can learn something from,” she explained to A Book Of. “Every character I feel something about – whether understood or scared, happy or sad – excites me.”

10. It is valued at $ 3 million

According to People Ai, all those long hours on the set are gradually paying off. According to the latest estimates, Fahy has a sensational value of $ 3 million.

advertisement