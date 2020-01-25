advertisement

This beautiful and very talented singer, songwriter, dancer, model and actress on and off the stage is Megan Elsyse Fulmer. Originally from Morrisville, Pennsylvania, she now lives in New York City, where she has a very active career in music theater, and is starting to focus on a few television roles for Netflix and Prime Time shows. Fulmer has had roles in some very popular music productions, she’s worked with some big names in the industry, and there are some pretty big projects coming up for this new year and decade. If you have anything to do with musical theater, you may be familiar with this young talent, but keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Megan Elyse Fulmer.

1. Started dancing at the age of two

Fulmer has loved dancing since the age of two, and it was this beginning that ultimately led Fulmer to the young career that she has today. Although her love of art started dancing, she soon found that she also liked to sing, act and play a musical instrument, which made it difficult for her to decide what to focus on in college and as a career. The only way to get a combination of these was to do a degree in musical theater, which she did.

2. She took part in the musical theater throughout her school days

Fulmer was a fixture in her acting class. She also sang in her school choir, but when high school was over, she wanted to develop her talents and love for art, and set off to audition for some college music theater programs she attended. Fulmer attended four auditions and was inducted at Mont Claire State University.

3. She started her own blog

Fulmer wanted people to know what it was like to be a dancer, a musical theater actress and just a performer. She wanted to share with her readers the experience of what it is like to live this life and embark on the journey that many performers embark on, so she launched her blog In Our Shoes and you can follow her for more insight to get their life and events as well as tips for a more positive and motivated life.

4. She had the experience of being a dance captain

Dance captain is something that many musicians dream of. Fulmer had the opportunity to become a dance captain in the musical The Bodyguard, which Fulmer describes as very labor-intensive, mainly because she took over the show after about five months of touring and thus had a lot to learn in a theater for a short time. She had to quickly learn the entire choreography of the men and practice them during the day and make their own dance tracks at night.

5. Your first TV role is with Law & Order: SVU

From stage to television, Fulmer landed her first television role in the popular Law & Order: SVU show, in which she played Ariana Lopez in the episode She Paints for Vengeance on January 16. Fulmer loved being part of the show and spending time with Mariska Hargitay. She even posted a selfie of the two together on their social media.

6. Took a break from college to tour a musical

During Fulmer’s endeavors to give her B.F.A. Acquiring from the musical theater she received from Montclair State University, Fulmer followed her instinct when she took the position of the only female swing for Shrek: The Musical during her junior college year. With the music tour she traveled to the USA and Canada and still completed her studies on time.

7. One of her proudest accomplishments

According to the Rise Talent Tour, one of Fulmer’s proudest accomplishments is the role she was able to dance in his musical for the singer, the YouTube sensation and the experienced choreographer Todrick Hall. Fulmer was part of the cast of Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall, a musical that is based on Hall’s gay life in Texas and tries to make it in show business. It is a story of struggles and perseverance.

8. She plays the violin

Fulmer’s musical talent goes beyond singing and dancing. She also plays a musical instrument. Fulmer played violin with her school’s music program for six years and then continued to play with the Bucks County Youth Orchestra. She still considers herself a beginner, but it is definitely one of her loved ones and one of the many talents she has.

9. She believes in “positivity” and tries to live according to three positive rules

Run your body like a business – Fulmer says you have to take care of yourself. It compares the human body to a business you own. If something broke in a company you owned, you need to fix it. Your body should be treated and trained in the same way. Take the time to maintain and repair things so that your body functions optimally.

Find a positive outlet outside of your craft – It can be difficult to find a outlet outside of your craft. Regardless of how much you love your daily work, this can lead to burnout. So take the time to do other things that you enjoy, whether it’s reading a good book, having dinner with a friend, or doing something, go to the movies with your partner, go hiking, or whatever whatever else you like.

Surround yourself with people who will help you glow and give your halo an extra shine. Finally, to keep you focused, positive, and uplifting, surround yourself with people who are getting the best out of you, not negative people or those who are getting the best out of the worst in you. People who are optimistic, positive, listening and making you happy and laughing will help motivate you in life.

10. She has some special talents

Aside from all the professional talent that Fulmer has, she also has some unconventional skills that still deserve some bragging rights, especially because they require talent and you never know when they might come in handy. These talents that you can find on her website include Zumba certification, she is a rollerblader, cyclist, she is a tumbler, she can do hula hoop, she is a puppeteer, and she makes a good impression of the actress, Fran Drescher from, The Nanny.

