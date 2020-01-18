advertisement

In the initial phase of the show “The Bachelor”, many of the participants left. It can be a difficult time to get through, just like all elimination rounds, if we’re honest. But some who died during the rose ceremonies have quite potential. However, the bachelor making the selection doesn’t really have enough time to get to know them at all.

And neither do we. We had less time with them than he did. We only saw what they allowed us to do, the scenes that were not cut. One of the participants that Peter Weber eliminated early in the first week of the 24th season was Maurissa Gunn. This exotic-looking 23-year-old beauty, like everyone else, had high hopes that she would make it and become his future bride. But like so many, she went home with disappointment in her heart.

advertisement

But there is a lot to learn about Maurissa. Aside from her short-lived struggle with The Bachelor, she has a life, ambitions, and future goals. It has a family, a past and a job. All of these things together make up a young woman’s story, and since we didn’t have time to spot her on the show, we thought we could put her together and share her with you here. Below is a list of 10 things to do with Maurissa Gunn. We’ll let you know what we’ve learned about them from our research. This way you can find out who she is, where she comes from and what she wants from life. If Maurissa has been one of the competitors you’ve noticed so far this season, read on to find out more about the person she really is.

Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Maurissa Gunn

1. Hometown and family

Born and raised in Laurel, Montana, but moved to Atlanta, Georgia after graduating from high school. Maurissa was born in 1996; She will be 24 years old this year. She attended Laurel High School and during her time there, Maurissa took part in festivals that were held. She said that these years were some of the “worst” of her life and that she had problems with her self-image. She also participated in softball, college cheerleading and college softball while attending high school. The name of her parents is unknown, as is whether she has siblings or not.

2. Working life

Maurissa works as a Patient Care Coordinator, although the company she works for is unknown. She spent a lot of time before going on TV for the show and traveling for her job. In the end, she went to the Dominican Republic and worked in large parts of Miami, Florida. Patient care coordinators work with medical facility administrators and staff to ensure that the facility provides an acceptable level of quality care, to set health goals, and to ensure that these goals are met.

3. Personal life

While in high school, Maurissa had a five-year relationship with a friend who she believed would marry him. However, it became clear to her that he wasn’t interested in getting married as soon as she was, and the relationship ended. She is currently not married and has no children. She has many friends, but since she prefers to spend time with those who are more mature, most of her friends are at least ten years older than her. Maurissa spent time in the Caribbean with her friends and she also likes to sing, but has to be in the right mood to cut loose and take off.

4. Miss Teen USA Montana

Gunn not only took part in small field competitions, she also worked her way up and fought for the Miss Montana Teen USA title. Not only did she finish second, she also won the Miss Congeniality title at Miss Montana Teen USA. All of this took place in 2012.

5. About fitness…

According to Maurissa, her time at the festival really took its toll and the perspective she had on her body image. She started out with an average weight for her age, but the pressure put on her and the other girls to get thinner not only changed her focus, but also gave her an unhealthy perspective. Today Maurissa lost 80 pounds. the healthy way, and says that she wants to continue with the weight loss even though we think she looks good. In fact, she paid more attention to fitness after separating from high school from her boyfriend and moving to Atlanta.

6. To be sent home …

According to sources, Bachelor Nation had thought early on that sending Maurissa home the first week was a mistake. They stated that not only did she have a story that caught the audience’s attention, but she was also a good person who even built a close relationship with Bachelor Peter, so the couple actually had a secret handshake. They added that they thought we would see more of Maurissa in one way or another and that she was far from finished. What they specifically refer to is unclear.

7. Be on “The Bachelor”

According to her exit interview with Fansided, Maurissa explained that Peter was “great” and that the other girls were “great too”. She thought she had a good relationship with Peter Weber, but he obviously felt different. She also took some of the blame on herself, although the person she interviewed was more likely to blame the bachelor for making the wrong decision instead.

8. Chinese zodiac

Maurissa was born in 1996, the year of the rat. According to the Chinese zodiac authorities, 1996 is actually the year of the fire rats. Children born in this particular year are usually very charming. They can also be aggressive and they are creative and very capable of adapting to most situations or circumstances. They also have a strong work ethic and tend to be wasters, and they usually aim to have and achieve the better things life has to offer.

9. Social media

Maurissa is active on social media and generally uses Instagram more often than other accounts. Those who want to get to know her better can be found at @maurissagunn, where she currently has almost 17,000 followers. The number of followers who keep an eye on the former beauty queen has risen sharply due to her appearance on the popular reality show.

10. Future plans

We are unsure whether Maurissa will make further TV appearances or not. However, it is very likely that she will continue to work as a patient care coordinator for the time being. She will continue to give up her fitness goals to get where she wants to be in terms of health. We also expect her life in Atlanta to continue as it was before her bachelor’s degree.

Once again, it will be a letdown for competitors and fans if they are eliminated during the rose ceremony on “The Bachelor”. But it is not the end of the world, and Maurissa Gunn has shown a very positive attitude towards her own elimination, which is admirable. Whatever the future holds for her, we definitely wish her the best of luck in the search for the lifelong love she desires. We also hope that it will only be successful in the coming years.

advertisement